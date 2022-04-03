By Kennedy Mbele

As an erstwhile insider in the security situation in Kaduna State, a former Commissioner of Police in the state, Agyole Abeh, speaks on the Abuja-Kaduna train attack. Excerpts:

It seems the solution is to employ locals to secure black spots. Do you think this will reduce attacks in this axis?

Yes, I think we have a lot to do especially in terms of security and communities’ partnership. First of all, we must build trust with communities. The bandits live in these communities. Most of the people in the communities benefit from banditry, this makes it difficult to persuade them to provide us with relevant information. But, we can go ahead of that and also put in these communities informants, not necessarily indigenes of those communities.

When I was Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, we had expanded meetings with community leaders and traditional rulers which helped very much in ensuring security in the state but, at the end, it seems to be back, all over again.

We must, therefore, emphasize our reaction as security operatives, more than rely on communities for getting information as some of such information is inaccurate, which exposes officers to danger. We should lay more emphasis on the provision of appropriate equipment for the management of crime. We should also look at the time these trains move.

In every part of the country, there are DSS officials who are supposed to provide intelligence to forestall such occurrences. Do you see gaps in that area that needs to be bridged?

There are a lot of gaps between DSS, other security agencies and communities and, until we bridge those gaps, we will continue having breakdown in communication. For instance, when a DSS official receives a piece of information, the Director of the agency in Kaduna does not owe me as the state Commissioner of Police responsibility to share the information he has, it goes directly to Abuja where it is filtered.

You will find out that as that information is travelling to Abuja, a lot of things may gone wrong before the information is analyzed and action taken. So, we must work towards not just quality synergy, but active synergy too.

I will insist that for now, it is not robust at all and I don’t think that much has been done to create such a relationship.

People talked about sabotage. They said some passengers were showing the kidnappers influential passengers to abduct. Is there any way to trace everyone that boards a train?

Yes, this can be done for safety reasons. Why should we walk straight into the train after buying ticket? Let’s install technology that can extract relevant information from passengers’ identification cards as well as take their photographs as we board the train.

We all know the cause of these security issues and are just going round without solving the problems. We should check the activities of those going into the train by having a device that can check intending passengers. This is not too much a thing to do. We don’t create policies, we implement actionable policies.

•Interviews first aired on Channels TV