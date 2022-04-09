The ill-fated train

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Families of victims of the ill-fated Kaduna-bound train which was recently attacked by terrorists are appealing to the Federal Government to reach out to the bandits and rescue their loved ones who are still with them as captives.

The families confirmed that the terrorists reached to them just to inform them that our loved ones are with them. They said the terrorists did not call to negotiate release of the victims but to also inform them that government knew what they wanted and should do the needful.

Two family members who spoke on television yesterday decried the nonchalance of the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki who they accused of earlier ignoring them during an advocacy visit to the ministry on Thursday.

They specifically accused the Protocol Officer in the ministry of describing their presence at the premises as an embarrassment to the federal government.

Idayat Yusuf whose two sisters were kidnapped and Aliyu Mahmud whose 7-month pregnant sister and her husband were also kidnapped were on Arise Television breakfast show on Friday where they spoke on developments regarding the incident.

Asked whether the government had initiated conversation with families of the victims, Yusuf said; “It is only the kidnappers who have reached out to us. The government has not reached out to us in any way and we got frustrated.

“We only heard rumours that the government was negotiating. We got tired and that was what prompted our movement to the Ministry of Transportation on Thursday.

“What happened was not supposed to be a protest. It was just for us to go in a gentlemanly manner to go and get information. We got there, the Minister of State, Senator Gbemisola Saraki was just coming in. We introduced ourselves but she did not turn to even look at us. She just walked away and later the Protocol Officer came to meet us that we were embarrassing them, and that really got to us. That we were causing embarrassment? What happened (train attack) is already a national embarrassment. So why are you telling us that we were embarrassing you? Our loved ones including children, the aged and the sick are in captivity and all you could say was that we were embarrassing you? It was quite shocking and disheartening for somebody of that calibre to say that kind of a thing”.

Yusuf added that Ms Saraki and the permanent secretary in the ministry later invited her and another man to an office where they discussed a little about the kidnap.

“Later, the permanent secretary and the honourable minister invited myself and Mr Hakeem to a room to discuss with us and said all hands were on deck to make sure that the kidnapped victims return to us. She said she could not give us details of efforts being made. That was on Thursday after we tried to reach out, not them reaching out to us”, she added.

On his part, Mahmud said since the kidnappers said the government knew their demands, then the government should do well to do the needful.

“We are all here because we are appealing to the Government to do more so that the lives at stake can actually be saved because some people have died or have been hospitalized and we read that somebody still died in the hospital as well.

“We have to plead to the Government because the issue is beyond us. As the situation is seen on the social media, they’re (kidnappers) don’t want to really negotiate or talk to us. What they are saying is that the government knows their demands.

“So, if truly that is the position, the ball is in the government’s court and I believe it is not something that they cannot do”, he stated.