The ill-fated train

The Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, has confirmed the safety of 170 passengers aboard the Abuja-Kaduna train attacked by terrorists last Monday while 21 others were still missing.



NRC’s Managing Director, Mr Fidet Okhiria, who disclosed this in Lagos, Sunday, said seven coaches had been recovered, while the corporation had intensified efforts towards restoration of services.



Okhiria said the corporation, in collaboration with security agencies, would leave no stone unturned in their efforts at rescuing the missing persons.



“From the last release, we confirmed that four coaches (SP 00004, SP00009, SP00012 and SP00013) out of the 11 coaches involved in the incident have been re-railed and safely moved to Rigasa Station while work is ongoing on track repairs.



“We did also state that 170 of the passengers onboard the train are safe, while 21 other passengers are reported missing.



“At the end of work on Saturday evening (02/04/2022) the NRC’s restoration team has further rerailed four more Coaches and two of the coaches (SP 00007 and SP 00013) had been safely moved to Idu and Rigasa Stations respectively.

“The other two coaches are still at the site due to damaged tracks. This brings the total coaches so far rerailed to 7, but only 5 successfully moved to the stations.



“However, efforts are on to link the track, at the moment, a total of 80 metres of the affected section has been fixed including replacement of affected sleepers and twisted rails,” Okhiria said.



He said the Corporation deeply condoleD with those who lost loved ones and prayED for the repose of their souls.



He said that the management equally sympatised with the injured passengers and indeed everyone on board the AK9 train of Monday 28, for the trauma this unfortunate incident had caused them.



Okhiria expressed sincere gratitude to the security agencies, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Police, NSCDC among others for their support and cooperation.



He thanked the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Baba Alkali, for support and visit to the accident site, adding that the visit boosted their morales.



The NRC boss assured readiness of the Corporation to update Nigerians on the development to prevent misleading information and falsehood.