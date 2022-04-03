By Gabriel Ewepu and Alice Ekpang – Abuja

A financial institution, TradelandFX Africa, Friday, disclosed of creating trading centres in 36 States and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to boost digital income earning skills.

This was made known by the Director, TradelandFX Africa, Amarachi Ihedirimmadu, during the launch of the company in Abuja.

Ihedirimmadu said her organization is out to offer a full range of services to traders in Africa as a step in its global expansion strategy being a renowned financial organization, and she expressed optimism that Africa is on the verge of large-scale financial growth.

She further stated that providing trading solutions for investors in the global financial market, bringing trading solutions to beginners remain the company’s focus.

According to her, advanced traders who are interested in the financial markets will also be given same financial services, and to help young Africans generate potential wealth, income, and capital that they need.

She said: “TradelandFX Africa is state-of-the-art with an educational center to nurture beginner traders to advanced traders because TradelandFX believes that education is essential to everyone’s future and financial independence.

“This state-of-the-art facility includes an in-house training room, a ‘Wall Street’ look-alike trading floor, a conference room, and more importantly some of the most experienced global traders and educators working with us to help you better understand the potential of controlling your own wealth.

“TradelandFX has educators who are experienced in the global financial markets and are ready to walk you through every step of the way as well as experienced trading experts who will assist you on your trading journey.

“TradelandFX Africa believes in education and knowledge building. As an organization, the goal is to create trading academy centers in every state of Nigeria, spanning the entire continent because education is the key to everyone’s success.”

Meanwhile, she also made it known that part of the organization’s Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, would be donating 2.5 per cent of its annual profit to charity, while going into the rural areas in northern and south-eastern Nigeria to empower men and women who want to work or learn a skill that would generate income for them.

“Part of the organization’s CSR program would be donating 2.5 per cent of its yearly revenue to charity. TradelandFX Africa would be going into the rural areas like northern and south-eastern Nigeria to empower men and women who want to work or learn a skill that would generate income.

“With this empowerment, TradelandFX Africa would be creating wealth avenues for men and women who can take care of their businesses and families.

“As an organization that is particular about education and digital skills, TradelandFX Africa would provide digital skills and solutions for children who want to acquire digital skillsets by donating computers and sourcing passionate and diligent tutors who will mentor them every step of the way. As a follow-up, the in-house marketing team will get feedback interviews to track the organization’s success record quarterly

“TradelandFX Africa offers over 200+ trading instruments which include commodities, precious metals, indices, currencies, and more. It also has an advanced and user-friendly trading platform, it is the Meta4 Trader.

“Offering free weekly classes while you trade because education is the greatest investment one can make in themselves and it is the key to everyone’s success”, she added.

Vanguard News Nigeria