By Victoria Ojeme and Ezra Ukanwa.

The Minister of Trade and Investments, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Friday, urged the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, to consolidate efforts in dolling-out more generated revenues to the Federal Government, FG.

The Minister, while making this call, in Abuja, during the commissioning of 354 laptops, desktops and other computer hardwares in the agency, stated that one of the reasons for the procurement of computer hardwares was due to the fact that FG is duty bound in digitizing all government processes, ministries, departments and agencies in other to enhance performances.

He further urged the recipients of the computer hardwares to use them in ensuring that the activities of the NEPC are positively boosted in such that even more revenues would be generated to the government.

He said: “We’re here to commission computer hardware, as you all are aware, the Federal Government has decided that they have to digitize all your processes, and all other ministries, departments, and agencies should be fully digitalised.

“I believe that is why we have decided to procure computer hardware for this organization as the chief executive has rightly stated, to whom much is given, much is expected of these hardwares that will be given to members of staff, it is expected that you will use them. We do not expect a situation whereby you will take the computers home and you will be using it to do other things.

“We expect that you will continue to work hard as we are aware we have to bring the country out of its dependence on the export of oppo, after the export of oil. We believe that the NEPC will be an institution that will provide revenue for the federal government.

“Let us work hard on this non oil export policy that has been put in place. The country needs money from exports. You are well placed. You have been doing a good job. Over the last few years there has been an increase in revenue from non oil exports. But, the country needs you to do more. I present the equipment that is given to the private sector with regards to the airport to process it for export. And we believe that more can be done in this direction. And, I call you to work harder.”

On his part, the chief executive of NEPC, Ezra Yakusak, stated that the procurement of digital hardwares in the organization would enhance the performance capacity of its staff, stating that it will directly boost the country’s foreign exchange earnings and increase in export.

“We have to build the capacity of both staff and exporters. Because no matter how hard you try, no matter what we do, if at the end of the day, there is no increase in exports, or there’s no increase in foreign exchange earnings, whatever we’re doing as a promotion council is nothing.

“So, with the supply of these hardwares capacity of staff is going to be built. And of course, that also means that the capacity of exporters is also going to be built because it is the staff that build the capacity of exporters, they are the ones that trend is exporters, they are the ones that tell them what to do, they are the ones that tell them where the appropriate market assesses and other issues relating to non export.

“So, at the end of the day, we’re going to see an increase in non-oil exports. So far 354 hardware has been supplied today, and it is well bought laptop and desktop and the laptops are mainly for all the trade promotion officers. We have trade promotion officers in our headquarters and the 33 regional and state offices across this country. So the hardware is meant for trade promotion.

“So, the hardware is meant for trade promotion. Of course, officers like drivers and security and other non officers are not entitled to this hardware, just trade promotion officers; they are the foot soldiers that actually engage in non expert work. This is going to be distributed across the country to all our 33 offices, that is regional and state offices there is no exemption at all.

“About 200 million plus was used to buy the computer hardwares. But, of course we got value for money. We got actual value for money because before we engaged in the procurement process, we made sure that we had the market analysis. We went out there to the market to find out the prices of these items before we actually awarded the contract.

“And, I can assure you that all due process was complied with in our contracts. Well, what I have to say to my staff is that to whom much is given, much is expected. So, I expect greater productivity. I expect greater commitment. I expect more hard work, I expect more resourcefulness from the staff and I don’t expect less.

“And I must tell you that we have a wonderful working staff at NEPC. So far when I resumed I had no cause to doubt any of my stuff. They’ve been doing well, and that of course, propelled me to say if they’re doing this, there is a need to incentivize them, there’s a need to boost their morale and ensure that they work better and of course harder.”