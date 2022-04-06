One question comes to mind when we think about populating the Metaverse. No, it’s not about the super apes though those are cool, the nightclubs or how close it’ll be to The Oasis in Ready Player One; no, it’s ‘what about the toys?’

COLLECTILABS has this covered. They have created TOYGERS, an exciting mixture of real-world and meta-world toys based on tigers, but like the apes, they have all kinds of forms, colors, and add-ons. There are 200 limited physical prototypes. It’s an exciting collection for toy lovers, online communities, and those who want a long-term project.

What makes these unique? Well, each one is a one-off. But, you might ask, how can an online product be one-off? Indeed you can download it, copy it, and multiply them into mundanity. No. TOYGERS are NFTs – non-fungible tokens stored on the blockchain and therefore cannot be remotely deleted or copied at all. So they are genuine digital one-offs.

That’s pretty cool, right? Under the artistic vision of Paris-based Alexandre, COLLECTILABS is taking years of NFT experience as advisors and investors and turning it into a decent, art-focused, utility-obsessed community project. In addition, they’ve developed a roadmap that will combine these online NFTs with actual-world products and with online meta communities.

Alexandre is joined by 3D artist Omar from Helsinki, and creative digital Julio, based in San Diego. Together, with a strong team covering all needed skills and the backing of Whales of Crypto and NFTs, COLLECTILABS have analyzed the Web3 market and built an exciting roadmap broken down into four phases.

Building a community with online and real-world products is complicated. So the first phase for TOYGERS focuses on online collectibles. First, they are working on the 200 prototypes as part of their Physical Genesis Limited Edition. Some of these will go on to their first NFT collection, including 200+ traits and legendaries.

This will be combined with getting hold of online territory. Each metaverse online world has acres of digital land that can be bought and developed. COLLECTILABS will start with NFT World and SANDBOX. Later on, those who have bought their NFT TOYGERS will be able to meet-up in lands within metaverses such as META, DECENTRALAND, and others.

TOYGERS will get real too. First, each TOYGERS owner will be able to claim a genuine version of TOYGERS. Then they plan to work with both owners as part of a community and with global artists to produce merchandise such as multi-size toys, hoodies, t-shirts, and more. This will lead them to create high-end concept stores and corners across the globe – perhaps in a mall near you soon. And then, finally, for this phase – diamond-encrusted TOYGERS toys are sold at auction.

How does this reflect or build a community? Those who buy NFTs in projects like this become like members of a company-led community. They will get extra benefits and opportunities and the ability to help guide, shape, and promote the brand. For example, COLLECTILABS’ final phase will have them releasing tokens which will reward members based on the brand’s revenue. In 2022, with brands like COLLECTILABS, buying digital products gets you more than a shiny piece of art.

