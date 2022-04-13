By Sebastine Obasi

TotalEnergies Nigeria yesterday announced winners of the third edition of the Startupper of the Year Challenge.

The unveiling/award ceremony which took place at the Eko Hotel and towers, Lagos, propped up three best winners. They are Mr. Nonso Opurum: Best Startup under 3 Years (SOSO CARE -A low cost insuretech which aims to use recyclable garbage as a financial resource); Mr. Michael Osumune: Best Business Creation Project (Smart Inverter System Project – A smart inverter system that is used in solar PV installation for energy conversion process inclusive of wireless internet access and Ai-enabled security surveillance using face and people detection algorithm) and Miss Rebecca Adeosun, Best Female Entrepreneur (oCycle, Organic Cycle) – An Agro enterprise project that is aimed at curbing food wastage in Nigeria by up-cycling neglected Bio-waste into Bio-food, Bio-fertilizers and Bio-fuel).

The winners received a cheque of N5million each and will also benefit from personalised coaching and mentoring for the development and visibility of their projects. The three winners will be given the opportunity to compete with winners from other 31 countries in Africa. The continental winners will be announced at a ceremony later in the year in Paris-France.

Speaking at the award ceremony, the Country Chair, TotalEnergies companies in Nigeria, Mr. Mike Sangster, represented by the Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria PLC., Dr. Samba Seye, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting the socio-economic development of the countries in which it operates.

“I believe today in our midst, we have entrepreneurs whose ideas can address some of the economic challenges Nigeria and other countries in Africa face. This is indeed, TotalEnergies vision for the Startupper: supporting young entrepreneurs in Africa to solve Africa’s economic problems.” Mr. Sangster while noting that TotalEnergies cannot do it alone, enjoined other corporate organisations and individuals to join in identifying and supporting young entrepreneurs.

The third edition of the Startupper in Nigeria attracted 4,460 applications with 15 entrepreneurs making the top final. The 15 Startuppers participated in a Booth Camp and pitched their ideas/projects before a jury comprising successful entreprenueurs, corporate managers, and CEOs.

The Startupper challenge by TotalEnergies is intended to contribute to the development of the local economic environment, encourage young companies to integrate environmental and societal dimensions (inclusion of women) into their businesses and showcase TotalEnergies commitment to local entrepreneurship.