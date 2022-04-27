By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

A new documentary series that showcases Top Nigerian Women and their most personal and challenging life fire moments “The Fire Sessions” has made a debut.

The series which features 10 successful iconic women recognized by the Ready to Inspire Programme, showcases empowering, entertaining, inspiring female founders, professional women and business owners.

The 10 successful iconic women included: Tara Fela- Durotoye; Dr. Modupe Elebute-Odunsi; Boma Ayomide Alabi; Dr. Maymunah Kadiri; Bria Okonkwo; Owen Omogiafo; Kari Tuku; Iroghama Ogbeifun; Dr. Bisi Akin-Alabi, and Ndidi Nwuneli.

A statement from Founder Tori Aduke Agency & WOWEE, Tori Abiola, said that each episode conveys literal fire sessions faced by clever, well-educated, wholesome women and how they came out bigger and better.

WOWEE is an organization of Women of World Entrepreneurship and Empowerment, powering world class opportunities for women of African origin.

Abiola said that since 2013 the organization has empowered thousands of women through its events, webinars, reports, advocacy campaigns and specialist programmes, adding “In 2022 the organization is positioning itself to give African women world-class and global opportunities in their businesses and professions.”

According to the statement: “This initiative was inspired by Tori Abiola (Founder Tori Aduke Agency & WOWEE) whose Fire Moment began in 2019 when a diagnosis of breast cancer (Stage 2) changed her life profoundly.

“What we do: We provide consultancy, training, specialist campaigns and ecosystem support and access to investment and market opportunities. WOWEE is the delivery partner for gender lens empowerment in Africa, for global opportunity,” Abiola said.