By Emmanuel Okogba

Top football representative, Mino Raiola is currently in intensive care fighting for his life, as against earlier reports of his death, according to the Daily Mail.

Raiola is known for representing ‘big name’ players like Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Erling Haaland.

He underwent surgery for an undisclosed illness in Milan back in January.

His condition after the surgery was said to be stable and he was expected to rehabilitate at home.

In January, he tweeted: “Mino Raiola was subjected to ordinary medical checks which required anesthesia. These are scheduled checks, there has been no emergency intervention.”

He was in the news in recent times over a potential move away from Borussia Dortmund for Norwegian forward, Haaland.

BREAKING NEWS: Football super-agent Mino Raiola has died aged 54, say reports from Italyhttps://t.co/egtXYaNTW1 pic.twitter.com/YGB8Md2hiy — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) April 28, 2022