An Austrian decision to reimpose passport controls on its border with Slovenia in 2017 was incompatible with the Schengen Agreement, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg ruled on Tuesday.

The case was brought to Europe’s top court by a Slovene who was fined for refusing to present his passport on entering Austria in 2019.

He first took the case to a regional court, which referred the case to the ECJ for a ruling.

Austria reimposed passport controls on its borders with Hungary and Slovenia during the migration crisis of 2015, the ECJ said.

From May 2016 to November 2017, the Slovenian authorities followed the four successive council of the EU’s recommendations to reintroduce border controls for periods of six months at a time.

The ECJ ruled that an EU member state could only renew the measure after the end of the six months when “faced with a new serious threat affecting its public policy or internal security, which is distinct from the threat initially identified.’’

The court said that Austria had failed to demonstrate the existence of a new threat, and that consequently, the border control measures to which the applicant was subject were incompatible with the Schengen Borders Code.

The ECJ noted that the code laid down the principle that bordered between member states might be crossed at any point without a passport check.

It said that the terming code one of the main achievements of the EU, the reintroduction of internal border control must remained an exception and should only be affected as a measure of last resort.

The ruling could have implications for other EU member states, such as Germany, which had also reintroduced controls from time to time.