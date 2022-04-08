.

By Akpokona Omafuaire, WARRI

THE Ijaw Youth Council and Supreme Egbesu Order have demanded an open apology from the Arewa Youths Assembly and insisted that High Chief Government Ekpemupolo a.k.a Tompolo is not an enemy of Nigeria.

The IYC in a statement jointly signed by the duo of Dr. Doubra Collins Okotete and Comrade Omaghomi Olu-Derimon admonished the Arewa youths to concentrate their strengths on the insecurity challenges ravaging the Northern part of the country.

They had particularly urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to give Tompolo the pipeline surveillance contract, stressing that Tompolo is the right choice to handle the job.

The Supreme Egbesu Order in a statement signed by Apostle Bodmas Prince Kemepadei, Superintendent Officer.

Also Read:

Arewa Group urges FG not to engage Tompolo in pipeline surveillance

According to the statement, “We read with disdain, the unguarded and malicious statements propagated by some self-styled Arewa Youths Assembly, in a futile attempt to malign the person of High Chief Oweizidei Ekpemupolo alias TOM POLO.

“Whilst we understand that these youths have been hired by merchants of war, who profit solely from the aftermath of oil-related crises and pipeline vandalism in the region, we frown with resentment the show of disrespect not only to High Chief Oweizidei Ekpemupolo but to Nigeria, to incite conflicts and destabilize our peaceful co-existence as a sovereign state.

“We demand immediate retrieval of the derogatory remarks made against Tompolo, who also serves as a high priest of Bini-Ebi Deity, now a sage and spiritual leader.

“Tompolo has been a harbinger of peace in the Niger Delta, who enjoys the support of youths, women and the aged, whose singular efforts today have curbed youths’ restiveness and sea-piracy across the Niger Delta environs, he is, therefore, the best man to handle any job relating to the security of oil pipelines, personnel’s.

“It would be a disservice to Nigeria to deny him such opportunity.” It added.

The Western Zone Structure of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has sounded a note of warning to the Arewa Youths Assembly to keep clear from High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo.

Vanguard News Nigeria