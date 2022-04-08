Arewa Youths

By Akpokona Omafuaire

WARRI – THE Supreme Egbesu Order has demanded an open apology from the Area Youths Assembly, and insists that High Chief Government Ekpemupolo a.k.a Tompolo is not an enemy of Nigeria.



This was contained in a statement signed by Apostle Bodmas Prince Kemepadei, Superintendent Officer.

According to the statement, “We read with disdain, the unguarded and malicious statements propagated by some self styled Arewa Youths Assembly, in a futile attempt to malign the person of High Chief Oweizidei Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo.

“Whilst we understand that these youths have been hired by merchants of war, who profit solely from the aftermath of oil-related crises and pipeline vandalism in the region, we frown with resentment at the show of disrespect not only to High Chief Oweizidei Ekpemupolo but to Nigeria, to incite conflicts and destabilize our peaceful co-existence as a sovereign state.

“We demand immediate retrieval of the derogatory remarks made against Tompolo, who also serves as a high priest of Bini-Ebi Deity, now a sage and spiritual leader.

“Tompolo has been a harbinger of peace in the Niger Delta, who enjoys the support of youths, women, and the aged, whose singular efforts today have curbed youths restiveness and sea-piracy across the Niger Delta environs, he is, therefore, the best man to handle any job relating to the security of oil pipelines, personnel’s.

“It would be a disservice to Nigeria to deny him such opportunity.” It added.