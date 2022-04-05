Although history may seem to celebrate the lone-wolf entrepreneur who, on their own, built their company from the ground up, the reality is quite different. Behind every success story — including the likes of Google, Apple, Microsoft, Ford, and Boing — stands an exceptional team that made it all happen. While these companies may have started out as just an idea in one person’s head, they may also have stayed one if it weren’t for a network of people who worked together, collaborated, and relied upon each other.

As Jake Swaney, co-founder of DH Capital, points out, joining forces with other people is crucial in today’s business climate. He explains that building a company from the ground up, especially if you want to do it right, isn’t for the faint heart. He adds that starting and growing a company requires making many critical decisions, scenarios where often two heads are better than one.

“When I discussed creating DH Capital with my friends Michael Kmetz and John White, it started as casual conversations over drinks. However, the more we talked about it, the more detailed the conversations became,” says Swaney. “Over a month-long period, we bounced business ideas back and forth while we all worked in our original industries, and then it dawned on us. Each of us had a unique skill set, and joining forces made the most sense.”

With the decision made to join together, they sought others who shared the same ideals. Leading a successful team was something Jake Swaney had always imagined when starting DH Capital, and creating one was a challenging but enlightening experience. “The process of finding highly motivated people that believed in my company was a humbling experience I will never forget. I remember working diligently to connect with every member of my team. I learned how to work with individuals with completely different work styles than myself,” he says. “It may seem easy but it’s very challenging at first. It amazed me to see how many new materials and ideas my team could implement. The positive takeaway is learning things that were not initially thought about or seen.”

Though it may sound cliché, Jake Swaney believes that business success lies in the ability and mental resilience of individuals, while also lying in one’s ability to cooperate and be a great team player. “Everything is easier when you have a high-performing team. You can bounce ideas back and forth without the hassle, and when you come up with a solid plan, everyone will do their part to make that idea come to life.”