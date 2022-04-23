First Lady, Aisha Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Governors Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State; Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, are among the presidential aspirants at the Iftar dinner hosted by the First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari.

The dinner took place at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that the First Lady had sent out invitation to all presidential aspirants of different political parties, ministers, governors and some other personalities for Ramadan Iftar dinner on Saturday.

As early as 6:20p.m., some of the expected dignitaries had started entering the venue of the event, which was slated to take off by 6:30 pm in the invitation cards.

Also present as at the time the event took off were Mallam Nasir el-Rufa’i of Kaduna State; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; one-time National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Barnabas Gemade; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, as well as the oil and gas mogul, Tein Jack-Rich.