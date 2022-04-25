.

A former Governor of Lagos State, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo over the recent unfortunate illegal refinery disaster in the state.

Tinubu in a statement on Monday in Lagos also sympathised with the people of Imo over the loss of over 100 lives caused by an explosion at an illegal crude oil refining station in Abaezi Forest, Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential hopeful said: “I join all Nigerians in mourning the loss of over 100 precious lives caused by an explosion at an illegal crude oil refining station in Abaezi forest, Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo.

“This devastating loss underscores the need for all concerned Nigerians to do what we can to discourage the type of improper activities that led to this unspeakable tragedy.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the governor, the families, friends, and loved ones of those who perished, and to all the people of Imo.”

The former governor said his thoughts and prayers were with all the people of Imo, noting that this was a difficult moment for the state and for Nigeria.

He, therefore, prayed that the departed find peace and eternal rest in the embrace of God Almighty as survivors began the process of healing and recovery.

Tinubu said such a disaster must not be allowed to reoccur in Imo or anywhere in Nigeria, adding that the owners of the illegal refinery and accomplices must be apprehended and made to answer for the crime and its devastating consequences.

“As a nation, we can no longer turn a blind eye to the criminality of this nature. The consequences are simply too much to bear.

“I know how much you are troubled by the terrible event. I also know you will do your utmost to protect your citizens, and drive these criminal outfits out of your state.

“I offer you my support in your efforts to find a lasting solution to the underlying causes that lead people to put their lives and the lives of others at such immense risk.

“Together, we will drive them out of Nigeria,” he said.

Tinubu prayed to God to grant speedy recovery to the surviving victims, and that God gives solace to the families that had lost precious loved ones.

“I pray also for the brave men, and women involved in the vital rescue and recovery efforts.

“May God bless you, and the people of Imo .”

