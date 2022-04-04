Samuel Tinno Paul better known as Tinnostiles is a multidimensional cosmetic dentist, showbiz promoter and Business Executive who has continued to make a resounding mark at his field.

The Whitenlighten LTL CEO , who is currently on a tour with his team in Dubai for his celebrity teeth whitening session makes history as the first ever Nigerian- African cosmetics dentist to host a teeth whitening session on a yacht .

The record breaking celebrity dentist revealed that he became a Cosmetic Dentist after he underwent through a Cosmetic dental training program at a cosmetic dental school in the United States; Where he got certified as a cosmetic dentist.

He disclosed that his passion, hardwork and commitment into creating smiles for many of the brightest stars all over the world made him achieve this world breaking record.

He also stated that he intends to improve and help a lot of people with the appearance of their teeth and gum , as this is one of the best thing in his life that gives him joy being a professional cosmetics dentist.

On the flip side, Tinnostiles shares some of the major challenges he faces on the job and how he manages to scale through the hurdles.

Speaking further he shares the major challenge of his job as a frequent traveller, saying: “One of the major challenges of being a celebrity dentist is that I am frequently on the move due to the high rate of clients from different states and different countries. Most of the time, I am on the move with my team. We book our flights very late and often very expensive and sometimes, we are forced to travel by road which is very risky and hazardous.”.

Tinnostiles avows that he is working to having branches of his company in different states and countries around the world.

On the affordability of his services, he assures potential clients, “We’re affordable but we’re not inexpensive with quality service because we run a dental luxury lounge.

In his words he said “I’m a man of integrity , focused and cool-headed. I use my negative experiences to improve myself.”

He concluded that being the first ever Nigerian – African to host a teeth whitening session on a yacht, won’t be his last feat , as he is putting in more works in breaking more records and making his Whitening-Lightening brand the number 1 cosmetics dental clinic in Africa and around the world and also having over 100 dental clinics globally as a cosmetic dental brand.”