Women in tech keep channeling their expertise into the transformation of the industry. Although outnumbered by men, some of these women come from various fields and infuse tech into what they do while others empower up-and-coming women in tech by encouraging them and providing opportunities.

One of these is Chinyelu Chikwendu who is a transformational career professional with experience in strategy, analytics, corporate finance, budgeting, financial modeling, due diligence, and innovation management.

Chinyelu Chikwendu has worked in notable places such as Helios Towers where she was a Senior Manager in strategy and planning. Currently, she is the Director and Strategy lead at Vatebra Hub, one of many organizations shaping startups and equipping founders in Nigeria.

A hub for impact, this organization provides co-working spaces, incubation and opportunities to network. It also provides training on digital skills like Data Science, UI design, Software development and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Cloud Computing.

As a woman in tech, Chikwendu believes representation, inclusion, and diversity are paramount in the industry. Thus, the “Break The Bias” theme for the year’s just-concluded International women’s Month aligns with her views. And as a director at an incubator, she notes that there is a wide disparity in the ratio of male to female tech founders.

“I would say the time is right to break the bias of the “Tech Bro” narrative dominant in the industry,” she says.

A strong supporter of women taking charge and winning, Chikwendu asserts that something as little as a twenty-minute conversation with a woman can change trajectories.

“I would like to see more female tech founders and leadership teams in the African technology landscape. In the words of Hilary Clinton, “Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world.” Women are strong, powerful beings capable of achieving anything. So yes, we need to “Break The Bias”. It is our responsibility as women to achieve that. We have to intentionally keep advocating for each other, creating a seat at the table for the next woman.”

Taking steps towards practicing what she preaches, Chikwendu mentors young girls “as I come across at any given opportunity both formally and informally.”

Also, at Vatebra Hub, professional approaches are taken toward realizing women’s dreams. For instance, they have a Girls Code Club which teaches young girls to be amazing problem-solvers, and a Women In Business and Tech (WINBUSTECH) Program to support young women in the tech and entrepreneurship journeys through mentorship and business growth support.