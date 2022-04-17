Pastor Lazarus Muoka

Beloved, today is a special day in the sense that Christians all over the world are demonstrating their appreciation for what our Lord Jesus Christ did for humanity. He came and died a sacrificial death for our sin, was buried and on the third day resurrected in order to rescue us from the impending doom occasioned by the sin of Adam and Eve. He laid down His life for the love He has for mankind and was not coerced into it for He has power to give it up and take it back.

Jn 10: 17-18 says, “Therefore doth my Father love me, because I lay down my life, that I might take it again. No man taketh it from me, but I lay it down of myself. I have power to lay it down, and I have power to take it again. This commandment have I received of my Father.”

The power of resurrection which we are appreciating today opens door for our salvation, deliverance and all the gifts of life. We want to let people realize that the essence of His coming to die and resurrect is nothing but that we might be abundantly blessed. And these blessings are not limited to Christians alone but to as many as will accept Him as Lord and personal Saviour.

As we celebrate the power of His resurrection today, the challenges of humanity including physical, spiritual, political and economic challenges that are distorting the progress of man shall by this divine program become eradicated. That is more reason I am urging all to use the occasion of this Easter and come to Jesus so that their problem shall be no more.

Beloved, the resurrection of Christ brings that optimism that no matter how difficult or how challenging our situation may be, as long as there is resurrection, there will be a restoration and since Jesus has defeated death, then all things are possible. This also suggests that as bad as the prevailing situation in our country might appear, there is the expectation that things will get better if we can boldly come on His throne of grace to obtain mercy.

We should understand that His victory over death is our victory over sin and Satan, over sicknesses and diseases, barrenness and poverty, and restoration of all we loss in Adam. If you believe it, I am assuring you that your entire problem shall be over in Jesus name

God who is full of compassion has decided to end the suffering of man through the death and resurrection of His only begotten son so that the problem of man shall be completely over.

That is why the Scripture says, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16). God made a way for man to be free from Satan and by extension, suffering, afflictions, satanic bondage and every consequence of sin through Jesus Christ.

If you are outside the kingdom of God, a backslider, afflicted and or oppressed by the kingdom of darkness, Christ has come for you and you must be free, saved and recovered. No matter what your problem may be God will deliver and save you and everything you have lost from the beginning shall be restored to you in Jesus name.

Remember, it is never the will of God that any soul should perish or remain under satanic slavery or suffering, affliction nor bondage of any sort, but all shall come to repentance and become free because God has determine that your problem will be over this Easter. However, it is only the acceptance of our Lord Jesus Christ in your life and family that will mark the end of your bondage, sufferings and sorrows.

John 8:36 says, “If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.”

Jesus in your life will certainly and completely make you free and never to remain in sin, sorrow, affliction, poverty or crisis anymore.

TESTIMONY

10 YEARS YOKE OF SMOKING BROKEN

My name is Sister Ngozi Ndukamma. I want to testify how God broke ten years yoke of smoking in my life and granted me salvation. Prior to receiving my salvation I was into beer-parlour business for more than five years without an inkling that I was in sin.

While I was into this business, I was also smoking and in a day could smoke about three packets of cigarette. But on a fateful day a woman living on same street where I was doing that business invited me to their church. When I asked the church she was attending. She replied “The Lord’s Chosen”.

As at that time, I was attending a church with its headquarters at Sango-Otta. The sister said that God specifically sent her to invite me to The Lord’s Chosen program. I bluntly told her I did not want to go to The Lord’s Chosen. But everyday she would come to that beer-parlour to preach to me. On a particular visit, she made a statement that she would not cease inviting me until I honoured the invitation to The Lord’s Chosen.

When I asked why she was determined to see me in Chosen, her response was that it was God who sent her. After hearing her that day, I suddenly became anxious to attend Lord’s Chosen program. But I was in a dilemma because as at that time, I did not have a single gown and the Chosen Church frowns at women wearing trousers.

So I pondered on what to do the woman said if I came to The Lord’s Chosen, I would see what God would do for me. I asked her if I could wear trousers and come since I had no gown, she said no. Then I took decision to attend the Church program and also let her know of my conclusion.

She directed me to where I would go and join the church bus, but as I did not wake up on time, the church bus left. However, that afforded me the opportunity to go to my sister to borrow a gown from her and wear. Before my sister gave her gown, she asked why I wanted to wear gown, because she had been telling me to wear gown to no avail. I told her that a Chosen sister invited me to her church. My sister raised her hands and began to praise God on my behalf because from my youth to adult age, I had been putting on trousers; I had never worn skirt or gown for a very long time.

After putting on the trouser and getting to the bus-stop, I saw a bus with the inscription “The Lord’s Chosen”. I boarded the bus and it took us to the Church.

Not quite long we arrived and took our seats, I heard the General Pastor said “You that woman that is into smoking, I break that yoke in the name of Jesus” and immediately I felt something left me, and my body started shaking. The General Pastor continued and said, ‘those women wearing trousers should know they are into sin, same thing with those committing fornication.

As many as are hearing my voice, whether new or old member, I want you to understand that there may be something you are doing and may not know you are being controlled by demonic spirit, and because you do not know there is a spirit behind it that is why you find it difficult to renounce. Today, that yoke will be broken in Jesus name” Behold as the General Pastor prayed for us that day, it was like a big load was lifted off me.

Even in the village, they know I was into smoking, whenever I wanted to smoke I would hide and smoke, yet when I came out from my hiding place, they would know that I had gone to smoke. But Pastor prayed that first day the yoke is broken. Moreover God of Chosen has changed my business, I am very happy to be a Chosen.