By Victoria Ojeme

T aiwo Olukemi Oluga, is a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC representing Ayedaade/ Irewole/Isokan in the House of Representatives. In this interview, she speaks on the menace of domestic violence in relation to the culture of silence in the society.

The death of gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, has generated reactions. Until now, the case is still with the police, what is the stand of the Lower Chamber in this regard?

It is unfortunate and I condole with all women worldwide. The level of moral decadence in the society is alarming and all hands must be on deck to reverse this negative trend. Government and women agencies must work with the National Orientation Agency to sensitize society on violence against women. I feel sad about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Most women are suffering in silence and some of them have refused to voice out, the same way the late Osinachi did. What is the reaction of NASS to domestic violence in Nigeria?

Laws are instruments of economic and social change. Law evolves as society evolves and law evolves to curb rising menace in the society. Although, Nigeria does not have a special legislation devoted to combating violence against women, it has general and several laws which offer protection for women against domestic violence. Section 46 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 provides for the right of any Nigerian to sue if his/her fundamental human right has-been or is being or likely to be infringed upon.

Section 34(1)(a) of the 1999 Constitution provides that everyone shall be entitled to dignity of the human person and accordingly, shall not be subjected to torture, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment. Section 33 provides for right to life and section 35 provides for right to personal liberty. Section 15(2)(c) Matrimonial Causes Act 2004 provides that divorce can be granted in the case of unreasonable behaviour of one of the couples and unreasonable chastisement or physical assault falls within unreasonable behaviour.

Are there Bills passed to address this societal decadence?

The Violence Against Persons Act 2015 was passed due to women’s agitation to curb violence against women. Although the Act seeks to eliminate violence in public and private life, it defines domestic violence as any act perpetrated by any person in a domestic relationship causing harm or causing imminent harm to the safety, health and well-being of any person and it includes the following; Physical abuse, section 4 VAPP Act. Sexual abuse, section 5 VAPP Act.

Emotional verbal and psychological abuse section 14. Intimidation section 18. Economic abuse section 12. Sexual harassment section 7. Abandonment of children section 16. Forceful eviction from a person’s home without court order. Isolation from family and friends section 13.

Stalking section 17. Spousal battery section 19. Harmful traditional practices Section 20

All these are legal safeguards to curb domestic violence including against women.

Also Nigeria rarified Convention on all forms of Discrimination against women and the Convention against torture.

Whilst there is the need to keep updating our laws to stamp out violence against women , it is important to note that there are social factors that impede the battle to emancipate women from domestic violence and abuse.

Chief amongst which is s woman herself. Women should report to the appropriate authorities such as NAPTIP, any incidence of spousal abuse. Women should desist from stating in abusive marriages under any justification.

The Nigerian police and Nigerian security and civil defense Corps have setup gender units to attend to Gender right cases including domestic violence, these units need be strengthened and the National Assembly should been its searchlight on their activities during our oversight.

What are your words to women facing the challenge of an abusive husband?

On the part of the National Assembly and to further strengthen

I am proposing an amendment into the penal and criminal codes as these laws trivalise domestic violence against women. Section 55(1)(d) Penal code applicable in the North should be totally expunged as the law gives husband right to chastise an erring wife and this gives room for wife battery.

Also section 353 Criminal Code provides that assaults on women is a misdemeanor whilst that of men is a felony.

The House of Representatives unequivocally condemn any form of violence in Nigeria including violence against a woman which allegedly led to her death. It is barbaric and shameful. Several laws exist on the topic. Low reporting and enforcement is a genuine challenge. Women should shun any relationship that they are in that is likely to put them at risk of domestic violence state houses of Assembly should adopt the VAPP Act as only 4 States have done so since 2015.

Penal and criminal codes of each State of the Federation should be amended to provide adequate punishment for spousal battery.