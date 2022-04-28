.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Theatre Commander (TC) of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, OPHD, Major General Christopher Musa yesterday paid a familiarization visit and inspected facilities undergoing renovation, including a water project at the Joint Investigation Center (JIC), Giwa Barracks, Maiduguri, Borno state capital.

He said, the unscheduled visit is part of steps to enhance security measures in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and to assess the condition of inmates, where most of them were under rehabilitation before their reintegration.

On arrival, Major General Christopher Musa and members of his entourage were received by Commander JIC, Lieutenant Colonel AU Ahmed.

The Commander JIC briefed the Theatre Commander on the activities of the centre.

Theatre Commander averred that” the purpose of his visit was to physically inspect the facility to see the renovation and the ongoing water project”.

General Musa visited the Kitchen and thereafter the medical centre where he expressed satisfaction with the level of improvement in the facility compared to how it was before the renovation.

He also visited the Inmates where he interacted with them and encouraged them stating, ” I am here to see how you people are faring and to assure of your safety, as some of you are undergoing rehabilitation and reintegration.

The Theatre Commander then visited the Data Collection Center, where he was also briefed by the Commander on the process of data acquisition and maintenance.

On completion of the visit to the JIC, the Commander proceeded to inspect the ongoing water project at Giwa Barracks, Flag House and finally at Maimalari Cantonment.

Present during the visit was the Component Commanders of Operation HADIN KAI, Principal Staff Officers of Headquarters Theatre Command and the Commanding Officer 73 Battalion.