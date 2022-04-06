Meet COLLECTILABS, a group of digital creatives worldwide who are looking to revolutionize the way we do business and the way we, as consumers, relate to the brands we know and love. Oh, and they are going to do this via TOYGERS. No, not the cute stripy cats people pretend are miniature tigers, but unique phygital characters. They’re a lot of fun, too – let’s dive in.

Unique digital characters, you say – how can anything online be special? It’s easy to copy and paste, multiply, and sell copy after copy. However, things are evolving online with the creation of the metaverse – an alternate online reality, and the almost decade-long gestation of the non-fungible token, better known as an NFT. These are unique digital products – say of the Mona Lisa, where only one copy exists on a decentralized blockchain. If you buy the artwork, it’s yours, only yours, and no one else can have it.

This has led to NFTs selling for crazy amounts of money, making millions of dollars for their creators, and sales lasting a matter of minutes. In 2022 one of the big things is super ape NFT avatars for the metaverse. Many of the first collections were like people turning up at a gold rush, panning for gold before returning home.

COLLECTILABS is part of a new generation with a more long-term outlook on what NFTs should be and how consumers and corporations relate to them. They are advising several big brands who want to join Web3.

So it’s not a case of ‘here’s your NFT enjoy’, but more of a ‘how would you like to be a part of the shaping of our brand oh and there are some cool extra things we’ll develop for you.’ Different, right?

The global team of COLLECTILABS is focused on long-term value, utility, and creating genuine online communities, building the future for the generations XYZ…

They are advised by their strong investors which are among the most valuable NFT wallets owners.

Their plan to achieve this is based on a roadmap where each phase and each project allows them to progress to the next, much like in a classic 90s video game. They have started with a first NFT collection and are now building a whole ecosystem.

COLLECTILABS will build their project forward to collaborate with those who buy these TOYGERS. This will be both online and in real life. For example, they wish to create community spaces on metaverses such as SANDBOX, DECENTRALAND, NFT WORLDS, META etc. These are places where TOYGERS owners can meet and form groups – even buy digital land next to their TOYGERS neighbors.

Then there are the real-world plans too. Here they want to create and distribute real-world versions of the TOYGERS, but more – with the help of their members, to find global artists to create ace merchandise and then have them sold in concept stores worldwide. Pretty cool. The ideas include, believe it or not, a bling-worthy diamond-encrusted Toyger for auction.

Are their members just paying for products and giving an opinion? No. COLLECTILABS wishes to distribute tokens to members beyond this, to members based on project revenues. As the brands grow, members stand to benefit as sales increase. Now that’s a forward-looking, modern brand to watch.