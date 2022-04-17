The Tinubu, Osinbajo, Amaechi battle for Reps

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

TO say that the aspirations of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and VP Yemi Osinbajo have not caused a division among members of the APC Caucus in the House of Representatives will be to demur on stark realities of the present times.



The House is made up of 360 members. Of the number, the APC is in the majority with Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker.



Like Osinbajo, Gbajabiamila is also Tinubu’s protege from Lagos State. Gbajabiamila is for Tinubu.



Hon. James Falake, also from Lagos, is a Tinubu man. Faleke has set up an office at Lake Chad Crescent, Maitama Abuja for Tinubu Supporter Organization. Sunday Vanguard visited the place adorned with Tinubu’s photos and landmark quotes. The place is a beehive of activities with people coming and going.



Suffice it to say that the Lagos APC Caucus in the House is for Tinubu. The state has 24 seats with two belonging to the PDP. There are no doubts that 22 will go for Tinubu.



Such is the case with Kano State which also has 24 seats. Unarguably, they have pitched tent with Tinubu, reflecting the stand of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje who is not wavering about his position in the Tinubu presidential project.

Incidentally, the leader of the House, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, from Kano, had, on March 16, when Tinubu visited the National Assembly to solicit support of the lawmakers spoke glowingly of Asiwaju and urged the caucus to endorse him. With such commitment, Kano is for Tinubu.



Borno State is, however, divided. Their support is likely to reflect the stand of the immediate past governor who is also a serving senator, Kassim Shettima, and the incumbent, Professor Zulum. Shettima is for Tinubu while Zulum is for Osinbajo. Perhaps, their affinity came from their professorial backgrounds. The lawmakers are likely to be divided in their support.



The situation is the same with other core northern states which see Tinubu as an instrument God used to actualize the Buhari presidency. For them, it is time to pay back.

Katsina State Reps are likely to go with the Minister of Transport, Mr Rotimi Amaechi.

Reason, he has concertedly and consciously raised the infrastructural status of the state, especially Daura, the home state of President Buhari. Recall that Amaechi was recently turbaned in the community as a chief. So, for the Reps from Katsina, it will be a time for appreciation.



With the benefit of the binoculars, where Osinbajo is likely to get support of many Reps are south eastern and south southern states. But then, the South-East is not ready to play the second class citizen this time. They want the presidency and this development may affect Reps support for Osinbajo there. Similarly, Amaechi, who hails from Rivers State, is in the race. He will likely to sway Reps there.



Of course, one needs no soothsayer to know that Reps from the South-West are divided between Tinubu and Osinbajo. Both hail from the zone. But place them side by side, Tinubu, who had for years built a circle of allies, will take the day.



It is not certain where the support of North Central Reps may go simply because Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State is in the race.



A lawmaker from the South-East, who spoke the Sunday Vanguard after the April 13 meeting of Osinbajo with the APC Caucus, said he saw a man who was sociable and convivial with age on his side ready to serve.



He said the VP took time to greet every member that was present.

According to him, eschewing stereotype will help Osinbajo win the ticket over Tinubu.

Tinubu’s meeting with Reps

Tinubu, during his visit to the House, presented himself to the lawmakers and spoke convincingly and unambiguously about his intentions to succeed Buhari.



He said: “What I want to request you to do is to support me. I have discussed that aspect my lifelong ambition with Mr President, that after the end of his term I want to step in his shoes and not step on his toes.



“He responded to me saying ‘well, come out let us see you run and we see how best we can promote your democratic credentials’.



“I love the opportunity today to come and consult with you.

“I am here as a Nigerian who has gone through the great tutelage of independent accounting in one of the best financial accounting of this world.

“I was one of those most recruited graduates of my university, multiple honours, First Class degree.



“I have been in the corporate world with a background in the public sector, academic, finance and development.



“I have inherited one of the first badly managed states in the states of this country.

“We define our hopes, we define our destination and land Nigeria on a prosperous well developed country.



“I ask for your endorsement. You are the ones with your votes and supporters who can make me succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. I want to be your partner to forge a future for this country”.

Endorsement

One had thought that the APC Caucus would shy away from an open endorsement of Tinubu, but nay, that didn’t happen. They, instead, made a bold statement and commitment to support.

Osinbajo’s declaration

In a similar stance, Osinbajo met with the Caucus. Feelers from the meeting that held in the Presidential Villa were that the lawmakers were divided in their support for him. Many reasoned that the VP had, while he was Acting President during the spasmodic medical vacations of his boss, took far reaching decisions which may be a harbinger to good days for Nigeria should he become the next President. Of course, if the vote is cast today, the former Lagos Attorney-General would garner appreciable number of votes.



He had while declaring shared his thoughts:

“Within this period of seven years, I have served the government in several capacities, and have, at the direction of Mr. President, represented our country in sensitive high level international engagements.



“I have been to practically all local governments in Nigeria.

“I have been in markets, factories, schools, and farms. I have been in agricultural, mining and oil producing communities; in the Delta, in Kebbi, Enugu, Borno; Rivers, Plateau and Ondo; & in all other States of the federation, listening to the diverse experiences and yearnings of our people.



“I have visited our gallant troops in the North East and our brothers and sisters in the IDP camps.



“I have felt the pain and anguish of victims in violent conflicts, terrorist attacks, flooding, fire and other disasters.



“I have been in the homes of many ordinary Nigerians in various parts of the country. I have sat with our techprenuers in Lagos Edo, and Kaduna, with our Nollywood and Kannywood actors; with our musicians, from Lagos, Onitsha, and Kano.



“And I have spoken to small and large businesses.

“I stood where they stood and sat where they sat.



“I know their hopes, aspirations and fears; and I believe that in those hopes and aspirations are the seeds for the great Nigeria that we all desire.



“I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights, and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and it’s great peoples.



“Which is why I am today, with utmost humility, formally declaring my intention to run for the office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.”

Lastline

It’s not yet uhuru for any of the presidential aspirants. For them to become President, Tinubu, Osinbajo and, indeed, all other persons in APC will have to first get the nomination of their party and then face the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the candidates of other parties in the general elections.

But for now, permutations, scheming, outwitting, outmaneuvering and outflanking are the words that are still permeating the political landscape of the country. Nigerians are keenly watching where the pendulum is swinging to.

