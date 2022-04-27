The Stellar Academi, a subsidiary of The Stellar Initiative(TSI), has announced a new partnership with Nomba, an Omnichannel payment platform for business, to train young boys in Lagos metropolis for a seven-day Tech Bootcamp.

The Tech Bootcamp is an intensive training program that teaches young boys technical computer skills. The Bootcamp aims to provide these youngsters with a newfound sense of energy to pursue their life goals. In addition, it aims to expose them to information technology, motivate them to be creative, and help them learn about the opportunities that come with a future in tech.

Precious Eniayekan, Director of The stellar Academy and lead volunteer of the Stellar Initiative, said: “Our organization is genuinely committed to providing free, quality, and modern education to children from low or to no income earning families. With this project, we resolve to reduce the rate of unemployable youths, crime, and poverty rate by empowering young boys with knowledge, tools, and platforms to thrive and become financially free even at a young age.”

Speaking further, Precious noted that Ten boys selected for this cohort will camp at a chosen location to learn and connect. “Beyond IT and design skills, they’ll learn other soft skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, public speaking, professional writing, teamwork, digital literacy, leadership, professional attitude, work ethic, and intercultural fluency.”

The Co-founder of Nomba, Wale Adeyinka, noted that the partnership would support boys and set them on international stages, which will also allow them to compete in the global market. “Information technology is the new way to live; the world is a global village, and it is necessary to train our young to be innovative and creative. The Stellar Academy, in partnership with Nomba, will provide end-to-end support to all the participants,” Adeyinka added.

He reiterated the organization’s support towards the forthcoming bootcamp, adding that Nomba would do everything possible to see that the participants get trained, get gadgets and get proper mentorship as they start as creatives and tech professionals.

It will be recalled that Stellar Initiative also collaborated with other organizations like Eko Shortlet, Nexford, CTK Foundation to support and promote efforts to get boys off the street with technology and teach them skills that are relevant in the marketplace.

MD/CEO of Eko shortlet, Oluwatobi Adegboyega explained that the project is one that he is passionate about because it gives children from underprivileged backgrounds an opportunity to build a life they would be proud of. He concluded that Learning Tech with all the tools and platforms is a huge opportunity and the Eko shortlet team is delighted to provide hospitality services to ensure the participants are comfortable even as they learn and network .

The Stellar Initiative has proven a track record of providing free and quality education to children in different deprived communities, having reached out to over 20000 children in the past five years. Our deep desire to reform the educational system is why we created the Stellar Academy.

Damilola Shobowale founder of CTK foundation added that the partnership with TSI would advance the activities of the Academy: whose goal is to disrupt the Nigerian Secondary and post-secondary education with the adaptation of skills acquisition and training. We believe the effect of this approach would lead to a more productive economy, curb the rising crime rate and reduce unemployment. “We are catching them young.

However, The Vice Principal of The Stellar Academy, Victoria Agorye, said the partnership is driven by a mutual desire to raise boys that will become the future generation of leaders.

“We are excited about the partnership with Nexford community space (a tech hub based in Lagos Nigeria) because it’s clear that corporate organizations in Nigeria are looking for ways to contribute and proffer efficient solutions for the development of the state and nation at large,” she added.