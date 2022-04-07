Nigerians, Africans and indeed the world have witnessed the growth of the Skit Industry which was built by sheer talents, raw societal issues and the technology of the social media. It is imperative to note that an award such as The Skit Maker Awards is coming at a time when these talented practitioners deserve some accolades and encouragements.

Speaking at a media briefing, the producer of the project, Deji Alaran whom also has theatre and movie production in his gene, being the son of the legendary Baba Alaran of the Yoruba movie fame, said “at Deji Alaran Entertainment, it is a privilege to have come up with this project. We know what goes into every skit you see out there. A standard skit of 120seconds would have taken hundreds of thousands of Naira from the skit maker, in terms of materials and other logistics. And so we felt it was time to reward and appreciate these professionals that have given us nothing but joy. The industry grew bigger during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, as they became our inspiration and companion all through the period. Since then, the industry has grown to become a multi billion Naira industry with so much prospects and opportunities. It is time for us to say thank you to that industry”, Alaran concluded.

Also at the media briefing was the event company in charge of the activation of the event, The CEO of The Ayo George Events, Ambassador Ayo George said “we were excited when the producer of the award reached out to us, we also felt appreciating this industry was long overdue, and Deji Alaran has done well by taking this bold step nobody has taken. His company has also promised that these skit makers won’t just be winning plaques, there are a whole lot of prizes to be won alongside the plaques by some categories if not all the categories. Those categories will be announced shortly. Nigerians should be ready to support their favorite skit makers and see their heroes rewarded and awarded at the end. Special thanks to Watu, the Fintech Company offering the tech support, ensuring the voting process is seamless. We are in for a great time”, he said.

The organizers revealed that Don Jazzy and Tunde Ednut have been pencilled for honorary awards for being the top two Nigerians that have posted and encouraged the skit industry to the stage it is today, and they believe these duo deserve to be celebrated as well.