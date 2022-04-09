Enorense Victory popularly known as Kiriku is a native of Edo State. He is a blend of the Bini tribe. A Nigerian comic actor whose comedy skits portrays the Street lifestyle and many other crazy manuscripts which usually triggers audiences to laugh.

He obtained his primary school education and certificate in his hometown before venturing into skit making.

Kiriku began his career in comedy when he was four years old. His dream was to become a comedian. He has performed dramas in several comic shows and events despite being a small boy he proves he’s a super gifted actor and at the beginning he took part in street acting competitions which is usually staged to test the youngsters’ ability. Kiriku who is presently a celebrity had to persuade his parents to allow him go fully into the Nigerian Comedy industry after being selected and he was Successful.

He has featured with many popular comedians such as; Oga Sabinus, Broda Shaggi and Cute Abiola.

Without mincing words, Kiriku is a highly talented comedian notable for his comedic signature in his comedy [Abeg Shift]. He became popular after popular Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut reposted one of his comedy skit and now Kiriku has practically become a household name.