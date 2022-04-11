By Alim Abubakre

AN outstanding achievement presents an opportunity to remind someone how hard-working, talented, exceptional and deserving they have been.

Therefore, I extend TEXEM’s stakeholders’ warmest congratulations to Professor Pawan Budhwar for being named by the International Federation of Scholarly Associations of Management, IFSAM, as a joint recipient of its Award for Exceptional Service to the Management Field Worldwide.

This is a special award that only a few get and is worth celebrating. This hard-earned award makes you shine amid icons and in the world of intellectually sagacious scholars. Professor Pawan Budhwar is Aston University’s 50th anniversary professor of International HRM and Head of School, Aston Business School.

With your hard work, amiable nature and unparalleled lofty achievements, there is no doubt that this prestigious award would certainly spur you to do more both in academia and as a great leader of our times. Indeed, this is a well-deserved recognition for your determination to lead by example and inspire others. You have led and taught many to become good human beings and have excellent contribution to shaping best practice and government policy. Such an approach toward work confirms that you are determined to make this world a better place for everyone.

The way you effectively manage different integral roles such as being the Editor-in-Chief of the world-leading British Journal of Management (2014-2020) and Co-editor-in-Chief, of the global agenda-setting Human Resource Management Journal. Other impactful positions that you have held include Head of School, Associate Dean, Research at Aston Business School (October 2009 – 2013) and Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor at Aston University is a fantastic case study of a life dedicated to the continuous pursuit of excellence. I am particularly inspired by your global reach and impact across all continents through your work; for example, executive education programmes with TEXEM, UK, which you delivered in Africa and Europe. In addition, your contribution as a member of the Scientific Committee for the Chartered Association of Business School Journal Ranking List is an example of tremendous impact- it is a fantastic illustration of unmatched commitment and professionalism.

Commitment and professionalism

You remain one of the eminent TEXEM faculties whose pedagogy is shaped by research and who consistently help address the many challenges organisations face in today’s work environment. Your extraordinary presentations at various programmes have helped leaders, teams and organisations learn valuable and practical approaches to deal with challenges while tapping limited opportunities.

More precisely, your submissions on practical ways of turning challenges into opportunities and creating enduring success remain relevant to all organisations, either in adversity or prosperity. Your dexterity and unparalleled capability in inspiring and influencing diverse global teams to effectively and efficiently achieve set goals testify that you are first among equals. Thus, you remain a highly sought after faculty and celebrated icon.

Here are two testimonials from executives who attended TEXEM’s executive development programme which you delivered: “I have had the privilege to participate in a couple of executive development programmes delivered by Professor Pawan Bhudwar and organised by TEXEM. I see him as an excellent professional, his sessions being both challenging and invaluable. Judging by his pedigree, it is no surprise that he is a recipient of this globally coveted award. I congratulate the Professor on this outstanding accomplishment and pray for many more to come on his journey.” -Zara I Musa, Regional Head, Business Development, Jaiz Bank Plc.

“I had the privilege to attend a TEXEM UK training session facilitated by Professor Pawan on ‘Positioning and Building Resilient Organisations- Role of Governance and Leadership’. Professor Pawan is genuinely a leading Business Management Thinker with a great demonstration of intellectual output capable of effecting positive change management in the business ecosystem. He is a soft-spoken man, approachable and endearing to his audience. Congratulations to Professor Pawan on this well-deserved award!

“This year, your award attests that everyone knows how you have spent years carrying out cutting-edge research in strategic and international HRM and emerging markets. With 268 published articles and having supervised 17 PhD students, your work will continue to shape practice and government policies for many years. Indeed, your scholarly works will be like X-rays for many years – they will continue to shape academic discourse, best practise and government policy. Arguably, if there is a person we can learn practical skills and valuable insights from, it is you. Indeed, your inputs have shaped policymaking and various interventional and developmental activities in many parts of the world. So keep inspiring us with unmatched professionalism and dedication to work.

“With this outstanding and highly celebrated award, the long hours you devote to research and the countless sacrifices you have made continue to pay off. For me and many others, we are glad to have someone of your calibre around us. Your dedication to the universities and other organisations you serve inspires us. We have learned a lot from your commitment and willingness to spend long hours on various projects to ensure that you deliver excellence.

I can go on and on, but my words cannot fully describe your outstanding achievements. However, I can say that few academics have your passion and commitment to always make a positive difference. You are always relentless in searching for solutions to problems in academia, the area of human resource management and leadership. Each time you are given an opportunity, you prove to be a great leader. Please, keep up the excellent work!

I wish to use this article to encourage others that hard work and resilience always pays. If a humble scholar can make a positive difference worthy of global recognition so can you. Finally, I do know that you possess a rare personality and I encourage others to aspire to be like you, especially when it comes to leadership and excellence as well as impactful academic work—all the best in your future endeavours. Keep winning. And keep setting the bar high!