By Dele Sobowale

“To every cloud there is frequently a silver lining” – J Bosswell, the biographer of Dr Johnson, once said “this our world is a comedy to those who think; a tragedy to those who feel.”

I frequently find myself swinging between the extremes of finding Nigerian situation funny or tragic.

Today, two men of God make me think that there is still hope for Nigeria.

The pastor is vying for governor in 2023 in Akwa Ibom State; the bishop, who is actually my cousin on the mother’s side, is 80 today. There is a lot to learn from their exemplary lives by younger people.

Among the thousands of people I have got to know, Pastor Umo Eno and Bishop Akin Agbe stand out as role models. They embody two characteristics – resilience and positive thinking.

PASTOR UMO ENO A UNIQUE POLITICIAN IN NIGERIA

“Against excellence in another, there is no way of defending ourselves except love” – Johann von Goethe.I have heard of thousands of people before finally meeting them. Very few lived up to my expectations. Pastor Umo Eno is one of about a dozen. Incidentally, he is the second person from Akwa Ibom State after incomparable Obong Victor Attah to have surpassed my expectations – which are often very high for those aspiring to political leadership.

I “met” Pastor Eno twice before meeting him in person three weeks ago through his works which exhibit excellence.

Most Nigerians and even Akwa Ibomites might not know it, but, I am more familiar with the state than most of the indigenes. For over thirty years, starting from October 1974, there was no year I did not travel to the state at least four times on business; when we had to cross from Oron to Calabar by boat; and I was back again last week to find out about Pastor Eno. More on that later.

Once in Eket, I found myself in a structure; painted blue; which I assumed belonged to the navy. But, it wasn’t. It was the Royalty Suites, an absolutely awe-inspiring edifice, whose décor and the service provided challenged you to find a fault with it.

For someone who travelled up to 240 days in a year and slept in at least 100 different hotels each year, Royalty Eket remains one of three hotels nationwide which truly deserve to be called “Home Away from Home.”

Because of the high standards, I must confess, I assumed that it was owned and managed by foreigners. I was wrong on both counts. My hosts informed me that a Nigerian owns and manages it. It was incredible. I promised to return again. But, I never had a chance to go back myself. Instead, at least eight friends heading for Eket have been told, “Go and stay in Royalty.”

None had returned to Lagos without buying me a bottle of drink. The atmosphere is infectious; you are pampered; it’s like you don’t want to leave. It is simply marvelous!

However, since this is only an introduction to the candidate, I move to my second encounter through another one of his brands –BIG DADDY COFFEE SHOP.

I went to the University of Uyo Library to check if the books I sent to them were on the shelves. Two books on His Excellency Obong Victor Attah – ATTAH ON RESOURCE CONTROL and IT IS WELL WITH MY SOUL – as well as one written on President Babagida, the creator of Akwa Ibom State titled: IBRAHIM B BABANGIDA, 1985-1992, LETTING A THOUSAND FLOWERS BLOOM had been sent free of charge to all Nigerian universities – Federal, State and Private. I wanted to be sure that the books were there. I did not notice the coffee shop going in.

But, it could not be missed coming out. It reignited memories of thousands of coffee shops located around universities in the United States; they provided the fast foods we swallowed as students before early morning lectures. I have visited at least 50 universities in Nigeria – including all the first generation institutions without encountering anything as innovative as this. Naturally, I stepped in and had a wonderful experience. Out of curiosity, I asked “who is the owner?” It was Pastor Umo Eno.

The stamp of excellence was in everything they did in that shop. If you ignore the surroundings, you could easily be sitting in Harvard Square or New York City considering the ambience. I felt extremely proud that we could have a Nigerian, in the private sector, who is constantly in search of excellence. The best sector to touch people personally is the hospitality sector; and this man has a knack for getting it right. Now, he wants to bring his magic touch to the public sector as governor of Akwa Ibom State. There are numerous reasons why he should be given the chance…To be continued next week.

TO MY COUSIN BISHOP AGBE AT 80

“The most ancient of all societies, and the only one that is natural, is the family” – Rousseau, 1712-1788, VANGUARD BOOK OF QUOTATIONS, VBQ, p 56.

Bishop Charles Akin Agbe of the Bethel Baptist Mission, Benin City, Edo State is my cousin. We share the same grandfather, the late Mr Alfred Agbe-Davies, who was the first Nigerian to become an Inspector in the Nigeria Police under colonial rule.

Grandpa Agbe was a true Nigerian – in every sense of the word. Frequently transferred during his nearly 40 years in the Force, and at a time when there were no postal services or telephones in most parts of Nigeria, Grandpa was a lonely soul in most of the communities in which he found himself.

“In every port a wife” – The sailor’s mottoCooking and other house-keeping chores constituted his major problem; which he sorted out the way sailors handled the universal problem.

“Man no be wood” remains one of the enduring facts of life; irrespective of what men of God preach. My Grandpa, an able-bodied man, also wickedly handsome (if I may say so without modesty), was not ready to die of loneliness. He had help. If he didn’t chase them, the women chased him. The results were astonishing.

Grandpa had at least sixteen wives from about twelve ethnic groups. I got to know only a few relatives from Edo, Efik, Fulani, Igbo, Itsekiri, Birom and, of course, Yoruba. But, I was told about others whose traces have been lost all over Nigeria and Cameroun. For all I know, there might be long lost relatives in Cameroun and the Republic of Benin.

Later, after retirement from the Police, he organised family get together, twice a year and all the wives he could locate were compelled to bring their children to the Family Get Together which became a tradition till today.My first “togetherness” at about the age of four was an eye-opener. I met cousins from the interior of Nigeria who did not speak Yoruba at all. By the age of 12, I had become accustomed to the fact that mine was an All Nigerian Family. It is this family to which Bishop Agbe belongs.

Bishop Akin Agbe was born in Lagos, on April 24, 1942. Grandpa was on posting to Benin City when he married Akin’s grandmother. At the age of five, Akinwas despatched from Lagos to Benin to stay with his grandmother. That was how he started life, and till today, he remains our representative in Benin City.

However, since this is not a full biography (one is on the way), I will only touch on a few aspects of the life of His Grace – our Bishop. His trials and tribulations would have driven another man into crime or suicide. His triumph was by the grace of the Almighty and his own tenacity of purpose. Success did not come to him on a silver platter. He worked hard for it.

“The greatest glory is not in never falling; but rising each time you fall” – Chief Obafemi Awolowo, 1909-1987, VBQ p 55.

Akin Agbe, like most young and vigorous men, had ambitions. He wanted to go to secondary school; he was brilliant. But, problems arose. He wanted to go to university. Even more problems.

He wanted to go abroad to gather the golden fleece. No way. But, today he has accomplished more than most university graduates – even professors – as well as those who studied abroad.

Time for work. First attempt was in the Public Sector, as a Teacher; that turned out to be a block to greater ambition.

It was abandoned. But, there was a guiding star directing his life. He miraculously landed in Barclays Bank DCO (now Union Bank) and rose to be a signatory in Lagos.

Opportunity for advancement sent him back to Benin and the New Nigerian Bank. It lasted ten years; then sudden and unexpected retrenchment occurred – at an age when “I beg to apply” was out of the question.

For many, who like him were prematurely retired, it was the end of the road. But, the future man of God had true grit. He picked up courage; worked hard and eventually found his calling in life.

He started in one church (name withheld), but, once again suddenly found the gates locked behind his back.

Still undaunted, he led others to start the Bethel Baptist Mission in 1992. It was there that he rose to be a Bishop.

Earthly rest has come at last. Now, at 80, he is standing on top of Mount Pisga looking with confidence at his Eternal home and glory.

Happy birthday sir; many happy returns.

From your Aburo Omo Mama Arin.

Vanguard News Nigeria