The Listening School is a disruptive start-up on a mission to revolutionize human connection, promote real-time problem solving, increase individual productivity, and ultimately improve business processes by building a culture of listening that will help develop more productive, effective workforces and bottom line, leveraging the art of listening intelligence.

This is the initiative of an educator, motivational speaker and an entrepreneur Ebele Theresa Chukwujama (Founder of TLS) who has studied the society and has realized that the major global and societal dispute comes as a result of misunderstanding which is due to poor listening skills of the people.

TLS is the first Listening School in West Africa to teach listening intelligence as part of leadership strategy and also a part of its curriculum.

Listening, literally means the ability to accurately receive and interpret messages in the communication process, for this reason, The Listening School is dedicated to making a difference in people’s lives and society

They assist people in recognizing their listening preferences and adapting their communication style accordingly.

Speaking with Journalist from Vanguard Media, Ebele explains that most people do not pay attention while conversing with other individuals, the lack of attention leads to the development of misunderstanding, conflict, and emotional discomfort. As a result of this, The Listening School was started with a focus on imparting listening intelligence to individuals and employees.

The main aim of The Listening School is to bring about transformation in businesses and individuals through listening intelligence, to teach people how to use effective listening strategies to improve relationships, solve problems in real-time, and increase productivity.

Listening Intelligence for Leaders and Teams (LIFT) is designed to raise awareness of the cognitive process of listening by recognizing the four habits of listening. People listen with their brains and hear with their ears. Through the hands-on, real-time practice of the listening concepts from a refreshing new approach, LIFT training creates deep, long-lasting change. This aids in the development of trust, the maximization of feedback, the promotion of real-time problem solving, and the increase of productivity among participants.

The target audience of this program is leaders and senior executives. With this program, the leaders will get more proficiency in leading different teams for better productive results. They will also be able to nurture a culture of equity, diversity, and inclusion.

The mid-level managers undertaking this program will listen attentively to their team members, and this will help save time and money as communication will be effective.

For individuals, listening intelligence will allow them to communicate efficiently with their co-workers. They will understand their listening habits and also that of their peers for communicating and collaborating effectively, increasing engagement, and retaining employees.

One of the key spokespeople of The Listening School said, “At The Listening School, we want to help people understand their listening preferences, understand the listening preferences of others and then communicate effectively with them. This will lead to forming positive relationships and avoiding miscommunication”.

The Listening School is set to impact the lives of over four thousand individuals by January 1, 2030 with listening intelligence strategies as the awareness is spreading far and wide.

