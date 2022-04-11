By David Royal

As vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Monday, declared interest to join the 2023 presidential race under the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad has reacted saying that the list is getting longer.

In a tweet on Monday, the Presidential aide also listed other aspirants on who have declared interest under APC.

Bashir said “Bola Tinubu, Dave Umahi, Rochas Okorocha, Yahaya Bello, Rotimi Amaechi, and Yemi Osinbajo. The list is getting longer…”

Other Nigerians who have also reacted congratulated the vice president for the bold steps that he has taken while also calling 0n the former governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode to re-contest for the Lagos gubernatorial seat against Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is the current governor of the state.

See reactions gathered on Twitter below:

@UmehWrites wrote: “Looks like the Redeemed church already have plans to vote him in mass, plus he’s clinching to loyalty to Buhari to proceed. My major issue is how people have suffered yet you call him a man of integrity. Make your declaration without lying. Smh”

@BhadmusAkeem wrote: “We shall wait for your party to carry out the primaries and field the best man to contest against the other parties. Good luck sir.”

@zicodusu said, “Ambode is not even bold enough to decamp after all the humiliation, he is still in the APC so how is he going to declare to run.”

@falomojoy wrote: “Nobody can deny the fact that you are the most loved personality in every part of the country. You are so connected to the masses and that is the type of leader Nigeria needs. We are with you on these sir.”

@Dayvee_Ade say “Ambode needs to run for governor… this is the best time to destroy everything that is connected to Tinubu… he’s the only candidate with any real chance against the donkey called Babajide.”



@Jchyvile said, “Ambode sincerely had good plans for Lagos as Governor then, I saw some of the things he did in different parts of Lagos which many benefits from now….but one frog eyed hooligan won’t let good things happen.”



@d_spontaneous said “I’ll personally campaign for him if he dares to run under any party aside APC.”



@Sandra_LOAT wrote: “As the Vice President, you didn’t do anything. People died, a whole lot happened and you didn’t say anything Endsars. Please rest sir, God bless you.

@ Abbeytoks01 said “Who is better than Ambode? Anyway, I can’t blame guy sha… mentality of great gran father still Dey your head… mumu fan Sanwos End Sars.”

Vanguard had on Monday reported that Osinbajo officially joined the race for the Presidency.

He made his intentions known after a consultative meeting with some governors elected under the APC last night at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

His declaration came after several months of speculations whether he would run for the position or not.

