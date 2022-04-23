.

By Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett

When I first read the news of Lari Williams’ demise, it hit me like a thunderbolt, not least because, at 81 years old myself, I was rudely reminded of my mortality. A shudderingly frightening and sobering awareness. Numb and catatonic with shock, with evident knowledge of the presence of my seat, waiting in the departure lounge, I was … Inconsolable.

Tributes and anecdotes poured in from many bereaved, who particularly appreciated his body of work. He was a beacon of commitment and sheer unadulterated professionalism. That surely was the man I knew – my friend and colleague in showbiz – ALAGBA LARI WILLIAMS! The ancient philosopher Heraclitus said: “Day by day, what you choose, what you think, and what you do, is what you become.” I mourn him most deeply. He was an indelible part of my notoriously exciting, colourful, eventful and memorable past.

Today, when there is so much uncertainty and turmoil in our country, and the world, and the Entertainment Industry is jammed, packed full of impostors, poseurs, wannabes, and crass amateurs, Gentlemanly Lari Williams, will remain a beacon of true professionalism, stability and positivity. This wise, charming and inspiring man’s humility, simplicity, and down-to-earth, and commitment to his art, were further evidence of why he had long been considered one of the most beloved and respected figures in Nigerian entertainment. He lived and died for his Art. Martin Luther King Jr said, “The mind is a standard of the man.” He was my friend.

Going way back when we were both fledgling actors. I joined him in the launching, and performance of his Drum Call, which I believe was his first book, among other works, at the AFRICA CENTRE, which was then the watering hole of most African, and Caribbean students in London in the late 60’s and early 1970’s. We were a part of a group of budding actors, writers, fine artists, and musicians who were the mainstay of African and West Indian entertainment in London in those days.

If there was one thing Lari and I got excited about, even then, as we bantered and giggled together, it was witnessing the brilliance of the Continental and other Africans in the Diaspora, forming for culture! We were rising up together! We were yearning to be a part of like-minded Africans – and we were beyond excited seeing the calibre of young men and women coming together for the AFRICA CENTRE cohorts. The Centre’s ability to unify the brightest, most brilliant Africans from around the Continent and the Diaspora, was unparalleled.

At that stage of our professional growth, being part of a supportive, like-minded community that could help you more quickly and easily catalyse your dreams was worth far more than the tuition at any school, or institution. Just imagine. There we all were, a diverse community of creative, gifted, powerful, caring, passionate young people, with so much support to offer one another, coming together from more than sixty countries… Awesome.

We were undoubtedly a community of trailblazers, game-changers, activators, and change-makers; actors, filmmakers, artists, copywriters, students, and so many more, committed to igniting our own divine spark of greatness and amplifying one another’s brilliance. Some were working on developing their gifts, others on having a greater impact, improving their skills, strengthening their tenuous professional hold and standing in a foreign covertly hostile land. But what united us most of all, I guess, was a desire to reach higher, and unleash our gifts and greatness.

You must forgive this crass self regarding pomposity! After all, it is the prerogative of the young to reinvent the wheel, and change the World narrative! Or, as Ignatius Layola admonished… “ Set the world on fire!!!

It was while there, at the Africa centre, working with the amazing gentlemanly Lari Williams, and others, while frollicking and roistering around at the Centre, that Ambassador Chief Ralph Uwechue, who had a suite of offices at the AFRICA Centre at that time, and who had heard me presenting.

