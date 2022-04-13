The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development was established by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to coordinate the administration’s response to the humanitarian challenges in the country.

The National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) delivered through the N-Power, National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme anchored on TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni are signposts of the Ministry’s activities designed to harmonize, synergize, institutionalize as well as provide coordination of all government’s humanitarian and social interventions in Nigeria.