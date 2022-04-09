.

By Juliet Ebirim

Ex-Governor of Edo State and former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole clocked 70 on Monday.

In celebration of his new age, Oshiomhole threw an over the top birthday bash which drew in many political players in Nigeria.

The politician who was visibly excited about attaining a new milestone, held the spotlight when he hit the dance floor to show off his dance skills. In videos making the rounds online, the celebrant was seen with his Cape Verdan wife, Lara Fortes, as he enjoyed the party.

Also Read:

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole: an achiever stepping aside in style and pride

He wowed many with his dance skills including his wife, who looked pleasantly surprised as the 70-year-old held many spellbound with his energetic and bubbly dance steps. He was seen jumping high and bending low as he rocked to the music.

Oshiomhole’s impressive moves at his 70th birthday party soon became a trending topic on social media, as many hailed him for being agile despite his age.

Adams Oshiomhole has declared his intention to contest for the Senate in 2023. He intends to represent the Edo North District under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Vanguard News Nigeria