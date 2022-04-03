The ill-fated train

Dr. Chinelo Nwando

Megafu was a bright young dental surgeon on her way to Kaduna from Abuja on Monday by train. She did not make it to Kaduna. She was one of those killed when terrorists (propagandists for this government continue to call them “bandits” as though it actually makes any difference) bombed and attacked the Kaduna-bound train, killing, injuring, and kidnapping numerous passengers. The road to Kaduna from Abuja has long become bloody.

My young cousin, Uzoma, a brilliant FUTO-trained Geologist got missing traveling on that road. Uzoma, over six-foot from the ground; heartbreakingly handsome; a math genius who from when he was a boy loved to break things to see their structure and put them back together again has since never been seen alive or dead.



He was traveling on the road to Kaduna. It was because the Abuja Highway to Kaduna became bloody; a deathtrap, and this so much since the terrorists have taken to operate on it, and kidnap, rape, and kill travelers on that highway, that travelers had chosen the welcome alternative of Rail travel.

The Abuja-Kaduna Rail service did seem, until the shattering events last Monday, a very safe alternative.Travelers felt inured from the dangers of regular road travel in Nigeria. They lived in the illusion of the iron-clad certainty of that safety. Dr. Megafu and other travelers to Kaduna on that train last Monday, most certainly thought they had taken the safe option.

They did not see this attack coming. But it was long in the making from the security point of view. Experience from other climes ought to have warned us: trains can be robbed, hijacked, bombed, and rerouted. During the pogrom of 1966-67, East-bound trains were routinely stopped and passengers killed. In one famous one, the train brought home a headless body of an Igbo apparently killed on the train by rampaging Nigerian soldiers and mobs targeting the Igbo in the North. The point is, it should have been quite clear that Train services were not safe if the roads were not safe. Only a properly secured nation, with a well-organized National security system can provide safety. But it is now obvious, that the Nigerian national security apparatus has collapsed. It has been so thoroughly weakened and contaminated that it is now paralyzed. Like all things suffering paralysis, it is trapped inside an immobile body. It can neither move nor talk nor act.The Nigerian security operatives – seen and unseen – have been rendered operationally incapable of providing coverage to Nigeria and her citizens.

All that huge money spent on national security is a waste. It shows pretty little results, and the question is why?We do hear regularly that Nigerian troops have invaded and are fighting in the Sambisa Forests, and flushing out the “bandits.” But while the soldiers are bogged down and fighting shadows apparently in the Sambisa forests, the terrorists are fanning out of the forest and other hiding places inside Nigeria, and taking over all arteries of internal movement and exchange. No corner of Nigeria is safe now.

No means of movement in Nigeria is safe any longer. The roads in Nigeria have become regular targets of terrorist attacks. Soon, they will hijack a plane, and crash it in a crowded market.They have already invaded our homes, conducting house by house searches. These terrorists whom this president and his band of incompetent and complicit buffoons still continue to call “bandits” are clearly now in charge. They are operating brazenly and optimally. They are at the doorsteps, and some analysts have even said, are possibly living as sleeper-cells inside Aso Rock, and might overwhelm the seat of the government of Nigeria sooner than later with one great, last brazen push.

The picture is dire. Dr. Chinelo Megafu – her pictures tell the stories: in her eyes one couldsee an intelligent, curious young woman who was clearly excited and amused by life. She now reminds me of Uzo, who never returned from that road. His parents have not recovered from the shock of a child swallowed by the road. Nor do I think Chinelo’s parents easily would.We can only imagine the trauma for those families whose children, fathers, mothers, siblings, like Chinelo, were killed, wounded, or abducted in the Kaduna train bombing. Chinelo died because this country is under a curse.That curse is the poor leadership of Mr. Muhammadu Buhari and the APC party. Yes, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti was right, when he said in reaction to the incident and speaking on behalf of the Nigerian Governors Forum:”First, as leaders, we owe the victims and their relations an apology as these unwarranted acts of violence are becoming too regular and they basically question our collective capacity to govern.”

He was quoted in the Vanguard. Yes, indeed, there is some part for collective responsibility, and some part for collective guilt. Yes, I think Fayemi, who was a Minister in the Buhari administration before opting for the gubernatorial chair, ought genuinely to feel a deep shame and guilt for his part in foisting this relic of our haunted past as president of Nigeria in 2015.

I also think he is taking the idea of collective responsibility too far. Perhaps Fayemi still does not understand the demands and implications of the presidential system, which makes the buck, as the cliché now goes, stop at the president’s desk, in so far as it is matters of National security and of all those responsibilities on the schedules exclusive to the federal government, which at the moment includes the Railways, and Rail security.

The responsibility for securing the lives of Nigerians is not with the governors. It is the exclusive mandate of the president who has tactical control of all the coercive and responsive forces of the federation. Perhaps that is the conundrum. President Buhari has stepped down their tactical capacity and allowed the people he has refused to publicly acknowledge as terrorists to operate freely and brazenly. Dr. Fayemi is speaking now about collective responsibility to govern, but did not remember that in 2015, when he led a withered Buhari, alongside Chibuike Amaechi, and Bola Tinubu, under the aegis of Olusegun Obasanjo, to kiss the rings of Gordon Brown, and the British colonial establishment to whom they sold a perfumed bucketful of shit called the Buhari presidency. As Director of Strategy for the Buhari campaign in 2015, Fayemi not only crafted the thrust of the campaign which made public safety and corruption cardinal issues, he also contributed N1.5 billion of Ekiti public money to Buhari’s campaign.In much the same way Chibuike Amaechi emptied the coffers of Rivers state to fund the campaign to make Buhari president.

They both got properly, personally compensated: Fayemi as minister for solid minerals whileAmaechi has been minister of Transport, supervising big-budget projects like building Railways as far down as Niger Republic under Buhari. He forgot the security of the Rail line to Kaduna. In any case, it is pointless talking about Buhari and the APC.

These are the twilight days of this administration. Their response to the first full-blown attack on Nigeria by terrorists – the attack on the Kaduna Airport and the bombing of the Kaduna-bound Train – demonstrates that the president is either lost or disproportionately incompetent, or quite in tune, on the other hand, with the mission andaspirations of these terrorists he calls “bandits.” What did he do? Really, nothing.

He did not even deign to shed the symbolic, official crocodile tears which he is required to shed as president of a country under external attack by foreign terrorists.All he did was summon Nigeria’s Service Chiefs to a meeting and ordered them, in the very old shibboleth, to “flush out the bandits,”

There is no urgency to that act. In fact, while at it, Nigeria borrowed $1billion to donate to Afghanistan. Frankly, I do not know if Nigerians expect anything more from Buhari.

They better not because a man cannot give what he does not have. Buhari and the APC simply do not have the capacity, nor the ideas, nor the zeal, nor technical base to govern a complex country like Nigeria. Nation building requires some techne, which the APC by its composition and formation can neither muster nor conceptualize. They have the leadership of a dinosaur who probably requires occasional shots of steroids to stay awake. That’s where we are. So, Nigerians must expect more of these brazen attacks with little or ineffective response by this administration. I should really advice every Nigerian household to buy a gun and be ready to defend themselves street by street. The state under Buhari has finally collapsed. The only hope is for an incoming administration after this exhausted one that can reorganize, modernize, and instrumentalize a new National Security system that would confront this growing menace. That is, if there is still a country left after Buhari, or if Al-Qaeda West Africa, does not officially occupy the Aso Rock Villa, throwing Nigeria into a civil war, even before Buhari leaves that haunted house. And if Nigeria wants a new, well-run country, they must chase the party, APC out of government, and prevent those who helped bring this demonic moment to Nigeria henceforth from getting into any public office. They have pretty little to offer Nigeria, except the example of this bloody road to Kaduna.