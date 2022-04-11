.

By FOM GYEM

Technological innovation is the key to ensuring that sustainability is at the forefront for our future generation and Microsoft Office, also known as MS Office, can be described as a core enabler of innovation and productivity.

Microsoft Office is a popular software suite featuring many desktop publishing programmes. It comes with everything that may be useful in a classic office setting, hence the name.

Computer users have the option of several different Microsoft Office suites intended for students, home users, small businesses, and corporations. What you choose depends on your circumstances.

Microsoft Office has become a leading platform to drive productivity at home and in the workplace. Whether it is managing email in Outlook, or building analysis spreadsheets in Excel, Office has made carrying out many computer-based tasks easier for all of us.

Microsoft is used by nearly 1.2 billion people and most businesses. This means about 20 per cent of the world’s population uses Microsoft Office. That many people cannot be wrong.

Unlike some other kinds of software, Microsoft Office is the industry standard when it comes to desktop publishing. Whenever a document is required, it is always required in the Microsoft Word format with very few exceptions.

To stay current with industry trends, MS Office has become essential.

Nearly any type of business can find a use for the Microsoft Office suite of software programmes. For instance, a pet groomer could use MS Publisher to create flyers and other advertisements to post around town. Corporations can use MS Word for internal memos and publications.

Since many different kinds of people and companies find a use for this software, it has become a popular list of programs.

When it comes to security, Microsoft has taken the responsibility of keeping your data and information safe. All data stored in the cloud is housed in one of Microsoft’s data centres, providing real-time safety scans for messages and documents for cyber security threats, making it one of the safest cloud services around.

The recent opening of the $200 million African Development Centre, ADC, in Nigeria is Microsoft’s first engineering hub investment. In May 2019, Microsoft announced plans to establish ADCs in Nigeria and Kenya, with the mission of creating innovative technology not just for Africa, but for the entire world.

Afterward, there was a call for talented engineers to work on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Mixed Reality, with the company committing to investing 100 million US dollars in the first five years of operation.

It is gratifying to know that during a recent meeting with President Muhammad Buhari, the President and Vice Executive Chairman of Microsoft, Brad Smith, said that the company will keep creating jobs to help build technology that will change the world and also pledged to “train five million people in Nigeria in the future”.

Smith further informed that “60,000 people had already enrolled for courses while 300,000 had completed various courses.’’

In recognition of this transformative investment in Nigeria, President Buhari assured that: “We have the potential of becoming your most lucrative market in Africa. As such, we urge you to continue to support the development of our digital economy. We also urge you to step up your corporate social responsibility programmes and support research and development that will enhance your services in Nigeria and on the African continent’’.

The president commended the effort of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Prof. Isa Pantami, and all industry stakeholders for their support and contribution to the digital economy.

Highlighting some of the impressive contributions of Microsoft to the expansion of Nigeria’s digital economy, Pantami pointed out that Microsoft has over 200 Nigerians working for them in the country and their office in Seattle, while 320,000 Nigerians have also been trained on digital skills by the technology company.

Indeed, by helping to equip Nigeria’s teeming youth population with digital skills as well as providing the sustainable structures to further innovation and entrepreneurship, Microsoft can be counted among the country’s dependable partners as it transitions into a stable digital economy.

*Gyem, an IT expert, wrotes from Wuye District Abuja via: gyemfom111

Vanguard News Nigeria