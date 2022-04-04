By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A gubernatorial aspirant in Kaduna State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Barrister Mohammed Sani Abbas,has said that terrorists were threatening to sink Nigeria, as if the country has no intelligence capabilities or armed forces to confront and defeat them.

In a statement he captioned ‘ Enough is Enough! ‘ issued to journalists in Kaduna, Abbas said “again and again our senses are being deadend by the unbelievable chain of tragedies befalling our nation.”

“Yesterday, an evening train from kaduna to abuja was derailed, attacked and passengers were killed and some kidnapped.”

“This is coming few days after the horrific attacks in Giwa, Kaura, and some parts of Zangon Kataf Local Governments. These attacks are really taking us to the abyss from which unless urgent and strong efforts are immediately taken to stop the bloodbath can lead to serious instability and more blood bath.”

“This has now become an almost daily occurrence. To add salt to injury, the very next day there were two more terrorist attacks this time at a train station and on the ever so busy abuja kaduna road,the second busiest

highway in the country linking the northern and the southern parts of the country.”

“These terrorists are threatening to sink this nation, it is as if the country has no intelligence capabilities or armed forces to confront and defeat these terrorists.”

“I again, call on the president and the governor of Kaduna State to remember that the first duty of any government is to safeguard the lives and properties of all citizens and clearly they have woefully failed in this! Our nation is dangerously tottering on the precipice and on a trajectory to destruction.”

“I pray for the repose of the soul of the victims and a quick recovery for the Injured ones. I extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families. May God protect and bless this nation,” he stated.