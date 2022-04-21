.

…As 72 BHTs/ISWAP Surrender to troops in Borno

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Ten (10) people including a hotel guest have been killed by Boko Haram/ISWAP after they attacked a hotel in Geidam Local Government Area in the restive Northeast Yobe State.

Residents told security agencies that the sect members sneaked into the town on Wednesday night without firing a single shot. They were said to have parked their motorbikes in a neighbouring community.

This was after the terrorists attacked, kornari village, about 3 kilometres to Burutai in Biu, Banki in Bama and Wulgo in Ngala local government areas.

Sources said the insurgents entered through the eastern part of the town and set Government Science and Technical School Geidam ablaze, killing one person at the school quarters.

While the troops of Operation Hadin Kai came through Garin Banza, to repel the insurgent’s invasion, the terrorists, hide their motorcycles, and then razed a government technical school to divert the attention of the troops.

Also Read:

Ramadan: Buni reviews curfew in Yobe

Meanwhile, some residents are currently fleeing the town to avoid being trapped as was the case last year when the insurgents spent days in the community.

The Executive Chairman of Geidam Local Government, Ali Kolo, could not be reached for comment but his deputy, Musa Muhammed, confirmed the attack.

Relatedly, about 72 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have surrendered to the Nigerian Military in the Northeast of Dikwa, Borno state.

An Intelligence Officer disclosed that the terrorists were received by the troops of Operation Hadin Kai after they voluntarily surrendered on Wednesday.

The source said the suspects claimed to be tired of their current situation of hunger and unending bombardments of their hideouts which left them with no choice but to escape from their group and surrender to the army as a mark of repentance.

“Some of them claimed that they are farmers that were trapped in the enclaves of the terrorists and were happy that they made it out.

The military Intelligence officer said that surrendered terrorists would be carefully profiled before undergoing rehabilitation processes.

Vanguard News Nigeria