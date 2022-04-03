By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Labour Party (LP) on Sunday warned that if the escalating wave of terrorism in parts of the country remained unchecked, it has the potential to derail the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The Labour Party was reacting to a series of attacks by bandits and terror groups on communities, public properties, and Nigerians in recent times, including the Kaduna – Abuja train attack on Monday, and the alleged seemingly impotence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) – led the federal government to arrest the situation, said the whole scenario threatens the nation’s general 2023 elections.

The party, in a release signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently arrest the drift or resign for not being able to provide adequate security to the lives and properties of Nigerians.

“Labour Party condemns in totality the very weak responses of government to terrorism. At least now that the APC government, the security agencies and all the federal might have failed to provide security to the people, it is quite plausible that Nigerians should be constitutionally empowered to carry arms for self defense.

“Labour Party subscribe to the fact that the first and the very most important duty of government is to constitutionally provide and ably guarantee the safety and security of the citizens, but it is unfortunate that the APC led government had left Labour Party with no choice but to strongly condemn the level of its highly shocking and extremely nauseating incompetence shown against the continual killings of the citizens across the nation by the terrorists.

“It has now come to a stage that as a nation, this must not be condoned any more. The time has come for the government to do what is standard and needful right immediately, as security is the main demand for a true democratic rule, but this is one area in which the federal government had been found highly wanting,” it stated.

“The frightening impotence of the APC federal governments in the face of escalating terrorism may derail the 2023 elections and Labour party hereby advice the President to throw in the towel even as APC Governor of Kaduna state Nasir El Rufai’s threats that “Kaduna state with four others of the seven Northwestern states—Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto—may join him to hire foreign mercenaries if the federal government does not end the ongoing spate of terror attacks in the region” is a signed that the APC led federal government is a failure”.

“It is becoming very frightening and more bewildering noticing the highly increasing level of helplessness of the APC led federal government as terrorism increases in boldness and daring”.

“It is fast becoming unsafe to travel on any road in Nigeria as the seemingly intractable killings of the terrorists are now grown into a level that the APC government has been rendered confused and overwhelmed” .

“At the rate the war of terror gets hot and sustained very dangerously and so close to the seat of government in Abuja leaves a sad and powerful sense and of feeling that the questions the capacity of the APC government at evolving some effective counter means and ways to successfully and efficiently confront this terrorism that daily throws Nigerians into deep mourning and loss of human lives that keep Nigerians in excruciating pains”.

The government appears to be very clueless, confused, and thoroughly cornered by the style of operations and organisation of the terrorists which has successfully limited the official and professional relevance of the Millitary”.

“The government of course should have reconsidered its meaningless style of recklessly lying to Nigerians about the true situation of terrorism. Anyway, it is now obvious that the Service Chiefs are now at their wit’s end, and changing them has to be an option”.

The record of the number of terror incidents across the nation is totally mind-boggling and unbelievable. Very unimaginable in a country run on the rule of law with a government on seat. The Abuja/Kaduna axis directly on the nose of Aso rock takes the biscuit and larger attacks. Kaduna terror axis is also comfortable for the terrorists”.

“The APC and its government should be patriotic enough to confess the truth that it is in control of the insecurity ravaging the nation and therefore do the needful and leave the space and resigned for a more capable set of rulers to come on board to free the totally cowed and stressed Nigerians”.