Former Commander (Special Task Force), Operation Safe Haven in Jos, Plateau State, Major Gen. Henry Ayoola, Retd., has charged the federal government to quadruple its political will to deal decisively with terrorists, to end insecurity in Nigeria.



Maj. Gen. Ayoola, Retd., who gave the charge during an interview on Arise Television yesterday, noted that there’s need for government to intensify effort to clamp down on terrorists and bandits, saying that, the recent frightening incident in Plateau State in which over 100 people were murdered, over 70 abducted while several houses were burnt down by terrorists, indicates there is a bigger issue to deal with.



His words; “The recent killings in Kanam, a very peaceful area, tell you that there is a kind of new vista being opened and the expansion of the theatre. The Kankara abduction incident in Katsina, as far back as that, made it very clear that Boko Haram and ISWAP have used the banditry issue as cover, to expand their theatre beyond the North East.



“So, it’s a clandestine infiltration into other parts of the country without us noticing it and giving it the necessary publicity. Of course, you could see it happening concurrently with the one in Benue just following the attack on the train and the airport. So, you could see that the concurrent activities show there is a grand plan of an extension of the battle ground; of the theatre, of their operation. It’s a bigger issue to deal with”.



Acknowledging the fact that the military has been overwhelmed, Ayoola stated that “The whole Operation Safe Haven was run down. So, it’s not what it used to be… The military is deeply pressed so, there has been kind of mobilising forces from other parts of the country to get enough for the North. I can tell you, though not holding brief for the General Commander, I know, for fact that the forces have been run down. I’m not sure they have enough men on ground in that part of Plateau State.

The crisis had shifted more to around Riom, Barkin Ladi, Basa- the Northern part of Plateau”. While government spokespersons keep telling Nigerians that government is doing very well, Maj. Gen. Ayoola said that “It’s obvious to everyone that there’s more that can be done, that’s why those who are shouting are shouting. The issue is very clear, even from what the bandits are saying it means there’s a question of, have we done all that can be done?

“We have said several things that can be done. I wrote papers before I left service in 2015 but after I came from operation Safe Haven, I did an analysis of Boko Haram; eight essays of profiling Boko Haram. So, there are eight components of Boko Haram. So far as a nation, at best, we have been attacking only two components out of these eight. And that tells you that we haven’t given it our best bet yet”.



Enumerating the components of Boko Haram which have been terrorising the country, Ayoola disclosed that “The fifth component that came in 2015, the question then was, why were they brought in, what was the purpose, have they fulfilled the purpose? Why are they still being tolerated? If they have fulfilled the purpose, why not return them to where you brought them from”.



On the call by certain quarters for a change of Service Chiefs, he explained that, “In workshop practice, there’s what is called diagnosis by elimination; if you change Service Chiefs one thousand times, nothing will change with what the real issues are. We are not touching the real issues but going round them, knowing full well that it will not solve the problem; that’s what we have been doing”, adding that no option should be taken off the table including seeking the assistance of mercenaries as long as it will help solve the problem.

