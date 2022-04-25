By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, replied to herdsmen threats of attacking and taking over Igboland as they have done to other ethnic communities in Nigeria, saying it is not disturbed by their threats that they own Nigeria and have conquered almost all Nigerian territories and ethnic groups, except the Igbo which they claim would soon be conquered.

Reacting to a statement of a former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, lamenting the killing of his people in Benue State by herdsmen which has gone viral, the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said they are waiting for the herdsmen to invade Igbo land.

Powerful regretted that some Igbo leaders are busy playing politics with the affairs of the generality of Igbo people while Fulani leaders are shielding and protecting their foot soldiers and the herdsmen on daily basis to unleash terror against their people and people of other ethnic groups.

According to Powerful, “We are waiting for them, let them come and invade and take over Igbo land. We will not spare them, let them come again and invade any part of Igboland and let us see if they can succeed.

“They can only do what they are doing in the places they are doing it now but not in Igbo land. Everybody knows that these people are the problem of Nigeria now and we can’t relent until their evil control is dissolved.

“We are used to their daily raging and threats but we are waiting for them to come again and attack any Igbo community and we promise them that they will never escape.”

