Protesting community leaders of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta local government areas of Imo state on Tuesday

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Scores of leaders of oil communities in Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta local government areas of Imo State on Tuesday protested over an alleged plan by the Rivers State government, through a pending case before the Supreme Court to cede the oil wells to Rivers State.

They made this statement in a petition directed to President Muhammadu Buhari, signed by the Chairman Ohaji-Egbema-Oguta Oli Landlords Association, Secretary-General, Alexander Okenwa among others was made available to newsmen in Owerri, after their protest.

They added their reasons for the protest claiming that the Rivers government has started jubilating even when the judgment at the Supreme court was yet to be delivered.

They said: “We cry out to the federal government now because that was the same scenario that played out when the Irikefe panel ceded oil wells and even communities belonging to imo state to Rivers State. The oil wells which Rivers State went to court to claim, belonged to imo state, based on the report of the Boundary Commission.

“The recent boast of the Ndoni people that they have already won the case because of the influence of their governor and the fact that they have a godfather at the Supreme Court.”

However, the protesters warned that “our people will not accept any contrived judgment that would uproot them from their ancestral homes or cede their God-given oil wells to Rivers State. We plead with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief Justice to avert such a calamity by ensuring that true justice based on facts is served.”