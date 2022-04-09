APC Presidential Aspirant and Oil mogul, Tien Jack Rich on Friday paid a visit to former President Goodluck Jonathan. This was to commiserate with him following a ghastly accident in Abuja that claimed the lives of two of his security aides- Inspectors Ibrahim Abazi and Yakubu Toma.

At the visit, Mr Jack-Rich expressed sadness over the development, urging the former President to take heart over this unfortunate incident and for a quick recovery of the injured.

The zestful Presidential hopeful and Chairman Belema Oil Prodicing Ltd, Tein Jack-Rich also thanked God for sparing the life of the former president noting that it is a demonstration of God’s grace and mercy.

Although it wasn’t clear what caused the accident, former President Jonathan was said to have left Yenagoa, Bayelsa, his home state, for Abuja in the afternoon of Tuesday before the sad event. The accident which claimed the lives of the two officers, also saw a number of the cars in the convoy terribly mangled

Only last week, Tien Jack Rich, a renowned philanthropist visited Kaduna State to commiserate with the government and people following the train attack that left about ten persons dead, and others either injured or abducted.

At the visit, he along with his delegation were received by the Deputy governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe where he presented a donation of N15m to support families of the victims of the attack.