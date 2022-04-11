By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Tech4Dev, a non-profit social enterprise, has officially launched its Women Techsters initiative for 2023.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, Co-Founder /Executive Director, Tech4Dev, Mrs Oladiwura Oladepo said the initiative which aimed at bridging the digital and technology knowledge divide between men and women as well as creating equal employment opportunities, has targeted to train 50,000 women and young girls interested in careers in technology in Nigeria and 14 other African countries.

She said: “We launched the Women Techsters Initiative in 2021 with the aim of empowering 10,000 girls and women across 5 African countries: Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Egypt and South Africa.

“This year, we are expanding our impact to empower 50,000 women across 15 African countries: Ethiopia, DR Congo, Tanzania, Uganda, Algeria, Sudan, Morocco, Angola, Mozambique, Madagascar, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Egypt and South Africa.

”She explained that the initiative was born as a result of the prevalent challenge of digital equity that affected the female gender in the technology ecosystem.”

Commenting on the initiative, Women Techsters Programs Lead, Blessing Ashi, said: “The objectives of the Women Techsters Initiative are to empower girls and women interested in careers in technology to access the right learning opportunities, enable them to gain access to decent jobs within the technology ecosystem, and equip them with the right skills needed to thrive through its programs such as the Women Techsters Open Day, Boot camp, Master class, and Fellowship.”