By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has appealed to the people of Oku Iboku in Itu local government area of Akwa Ibom State to assist it to protect the 104 transmission Tower situated in their community from vandals.

The Managing Director of TCN, Engr. Sule Abdulaziz made the appeal during an on-the spot-assessment of the collapsed Tower following attacks of vandals on the 330 KV Odukpani/Ikot Ekpene transmission line which threw some parts of the country into darkness penultimate Friday.

Abdulaziz solicited the cooperation of the host community particularly the youths to ensure that the infrastructure was not sabotaged again, noting that it would gulp over N100million to rebuild the tower because of the level of damage.

His words: “You can see what happened here is that this Tower has been brought down due to the activities of vandals. Most parts of the country were thrown into darkness last Friday because of this act of vandalism. We condemn this.

“And we are here to assess the level of damage, but we have mobilized a contractor to site and we have the contractor just one week to do the job. It will cost not less than N100million to rebuild the tower.

“So we are appealing to the people of this community, we are appealing to the youths , Akwa Ibom people to please protect this infrastructure from being vandalized again. You must guard it as your own because it belongs to you “

Also speaking the Executive Director Transmission Service Provider of TCN, Engr. Victor Adewumi expressed concern the rampant destruction of transmission towers in many parts of the country.

Adewumi described the sabotage as condemnable, stressing, “You can see how callous people can be to deliberately remove the members on the transmission Tower to bring down. We condemn this act of vandalism in totality.

“There is no way we can move forward as a country like this. And anytime we pull the country dow in this way, we still blame the government”

Fielding questions from newsmen at the site, the Manager, Port-Harcourt Regional Transmission, Daniel Udofia, also condemned the destruction of the Tower, noting that he had met with the community leaders including the youths to help the company fish out the vandals.

“I strongly believe that if this act was not done by members of the community there is a connivance. So we are saying Oku Iboku people should rise up, they should asssist us bring out those people who have done this”, Udofia appealed.