By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has directed security agencies in the state to immediately commence Stop and Search in the state following the two bomb explosions that rocked Ardo kola LGA and Jalingo the state capital last week Tuesday and Friday respectively.

He said the move is to checkmate the nefarious activities of terrorists and their cohorts that have infiltrated the state.

In a statement issued Weekend, Ishaku also ordered the evacuation of shanties erected in unapproved sites across the state capital.

He condemned Friday’s explosion that left no fewer than 9 persons injured in Nukkai axis of the state capital where an explosive device caused confusion.

He assured that his administration will leave no stone unturned to unravel the mystery behind the latest acts of terror in the state.

The Governor then advised residents of the state to be vigilant and report suspicious persons in their midst to Security Agents for immediate action.

With the latest trend, Ishaku also told people of the state to avoid crowded places which he said are possible soft targets for terrorists.