Taraba Explosion: All I heard was ‘thunder’, then I blacked out — Bar owner

A survivor in hospital.

Above is the scene of the explosion and, below, is a bomb squad at work.

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The owner of the local beer bar rocked by an explosion in Angwan Kasaa community of Iware, Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State, has said all she heard was a sound like thunder before she blacked out.

Vanguard reported that an explosion wreaked havoc in Taraba State on Tuesday evening .

The shop owner, Elizabeth Danjuma, could barely speak and was still in shock when approached on her hospital bed.

She confirmed that the bomb exploded at her shop.

According to her, “Honestly, what I know is that I heard a sound like thunder strike and blacked out.

“By the time I regained consciousness, I never knew I was wounded.

“I saw some others affected by the blast injured and that was how we were brought here(hospital).

“I have been selling my drinks in this beer market for over one year and nothing like this has ever happened.

“The person that brought the bomb in a bag told someone to keep it for him that he would be back.

“After he left, the explosive device went off and caused the havoc we are all suffering now. I was not the one that collected the polythene bag from him.”

Vanguard reports that the explosive device went off at a cluster of shanties, where local beer is being sold.