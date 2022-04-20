Taraba Blast: Death toll rises to 6, as Police dispatch anti-bomb squad

Police anti-bomb squad at the scene.

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Casualty figures from Tuesday evening’s explosion at a local beer spot in Iware, Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State has risen to six.

Vangurad, on Wednesday, visited Angwan Mashaya in Angwan Kassa, the community where the attacker detonated the explosive.

The Mai-Angwan of the Community, Martins Lauje who spoke to Vanguard, confirmed the casualty figure.

He said the incident came as a rude shock to them and solicited for more security presence in their community.

At the time Vanguard visited, men of the anti-bomb squad of the Police had cordoned the site of the blast.

Survivors in hospital

Vanguard also visited Miyetti Allah Clinic and the State Primary Health Care Facility in Iware, where the wounded are being attended to.

It was observed that about 20 persons were currently receiving treatment at the two facilities, while those with critical cases were referred to Federal Medical Centre, FMC, in Jalingo.

The acting Chairman of Ardo-Kola LGA, Ismail Zakari, said the state government had taken proactive action to ensure the wounded were given adequate care.

A member of the state House of Assemby, Charles Maijankai, who was also at the hospitals donated cash gift for the treatment of those wounded and called for vigilance.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Joseph Albasu Kunini, during plenary Wednesday condemned the attack.

He described the attack as inhumane and urged security agencies to brace up to tackle the ugly Incident from spreading to other communities.

While condoling those that lost loved ones, Kunini also called on residents of the state to be vigilant and conscious of strangers coming into their communities.

Contacted, spokesman of the state police command, Abdullahi Usman, noted that more men have been deployed to the area.

He also said the team in collaboration with hunters and vigilantes are currently combing the area.