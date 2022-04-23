By Femi Bolaji

The explosive device that rocked jalingo, Taraba state capital Friday night has left some destruction and human injury on residents close to the site of the blast.

When Vanguard visited Nukkai Saturday morning, men of the Nigeria Police anti-bomb squad were seen at the cordoned site of the blast.

The female attendant of the local beer joint, Tabitha John where the explosive device went off, is now partially deaf.

Newsmen at the scene wrote out questions for her to read so she could tell her story.

According to her, “I was about to go pick a rubber to serve someone who requested drink when the blast happened.

“Immediately I turned my back, I heard the loud sound and it hit my ear.”

An eyewitness, Patience Vankani who passed the bar few seconds before the explosion said she and her sister escaped by the whiskers.

She said, “it was around 8.02 pm when me and my sister passed this joint.

“ Immediately we crossed the front of the bar heading our way, the explosive device went off.

“People were injured but thank God nothing happened to me and my sister.”

It was also observed that window blinds and ceilings of buildings close to the site of the blast were shattered.

There were also cracks on the walls of the buildings.