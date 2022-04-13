By Dirisu Yakubu

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 guber polls in Taraba state, Hon. Victor Kona has said consolidation of Governor Darius Ishaku’s laudable achievements would be the focus of his administration, if elected.

Kona made the pledge after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms at the party secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday.

Kona while commending incumbent administration in the state said the feat recorded by Gov. Ishaku makes it easier for PDP to retain the North-East state with ease.

He promised that if elected as governor, he would leverage on the state’s agricultural potentials to create jobs and generate Internally Generated Revenue, IGR.

He noted that his aspiration is rooted on popular call for him to join the race rather than an endorsement by a godfather.

“Nobody has anointed me, it is only God that crown leaders. You can see the calibre of people that are with me on this project, from all the local government areas of the state and National Assembly members. This is to attest to the fact that I have support across the state.

“My campaign team is made up of various professionals, business leaders and other stakeholders.”