By Tony Nwankwo

A Top PDP Chieftain and a former Anambra 2021 Governorship aspirant Chief Ike Oligbo has said Pastor Tunde Bakare statement in reference to a curse by the First republic Prime Minister Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa during his assassination by military coup plotters in 1966 is a politically motivated plan to help Aswaji Tinubu.

“What Bakare has cooked up is nothing more than evil concoctions in order to help his friend Tinubu. This statement and allegation is outrageous and insulting to both the Easterners and Northerners and Tunde Bakare must withdraw them and apologise”, Oligbo said.

“This is how they have been destroying Nigeria since independence with ethnic and religious bigotry for their own selfish ends. During the ENDSARS killing, suddenly they twisted the narrative that it was the Igbo’s that killed the protesters. This sort of outrageous and devious politics must be debunked at every juncture”, emphasized Oligbo.

He went further to reiterate his stand on the issue of the 2023 presidency. It is the turn of the Southeast to produce the next President of Nigeria and any attempt to use mischievous propaganda hatchet men would be rejected outrightly by lovers of democracy, equity, justice and fairness.