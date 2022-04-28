By Onozure Dania, Lagos

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) yesterday said it had yet to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak on Wednesday, at its old site Agodo, Egbe; two kilometres from SCOAN headquarters cathedral.

It said the fire had since been put out and assured the public that a review was ongoing, stating that there was no need for panic or “unnecessary speculations.”

In a statement, SCOAN said the fire affected a general-purpose store while there were no injuries or lives lost.

The statement was titled ‘FIRE OUTBREAK AT SYNAGOGUE CHURCH OF ALL NATIONS (SCOAN) OLD SITE: WE ARE ON TOP OF THE SITUATION’.

It reads: “On the evening Wednesday, April 27, 2022, a fire outbreak occurred at the old site of the SCOAN, located at Agodo, Egbe; about two kilometres from SCOAN headquarters cathedral.

“The fire outbreak was from a general-purpose store at the old site and has been successfully put out through the efforts of the ministry’s emergency response team, with no injuries whatsoever and no lives lost.

“Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown. To this end, we wish to assure our esteemed members, partners and friends of the ministry that we are on top of the situation. There is no need for panic and unnecessary speculations.

“As sons and daughters of love, we shall continually uphold the assurances of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who has conquered the world for our sakes.”

It urged the public to “Please, disregard any alarmist news aimed at creating panic amongst the church members in particular and the general public.

“We are no longer slaves to fear. We are children of God. Emmanuel!”

Vanguard News Nigeria